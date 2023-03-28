Explained: What happened to Phyllis in The Young and the Restless?

NBC's The Young and the Restless certainly upped the gears of drama in the previous episode on March 27, 2023, even by its soap opera standards. The latest episode had a lot of merging plotlines, much like the show's format over the past years.

The latest episode of the popular show followed the coveted gala and all the drama inside it, especially with Phyllis, who was nearly strangled to death in this episode.

The 122nd episode of the year saw some intriguing drama at the gala, which seemed to celebrate both success and loss and gave rise to many things in between. The synopsis for the episode read:

"Victor and Nikki celebrate a success; Jill works to repair Devon and Lily's relationship; Jack is shocked by a party crasher's arrival at the gala."

Phyllis and Diane's fight was the highlight and the conclusion of the latest episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless: The fighters of Genoa Gala

While one can always expect The Young and the Restless to be filled with drama, some days are always better than others. The latest episode had one of the most exciting dramas seen in the show in a long time. Of course, the entire episode surrounded other characters and followed their respective stories. But the episode's ending focused on Dianne and Phyllis, who took the spotlight for the day.

As the bicentennial gala in honor of Genoa City progressed, Phyllis got increasingly annoyed with the return of Diane, with whom she had problems on both personal and moral grounds. She discussed taking Diane out for good with criminal Jeremy Stark in a cryptic conversation.

Jeremy asked Phyllis to collect Diane's personal items and be prepared to lie for the rest of her life if they put the plan in motion. This probed Phyllis to draw Diane away to a more remote place in the party. She lured her into a suite at the Athletic Club. Diane was initially informed that Kyle was waiting for her. But as she came to the suite, Phyllis stopped her.

This led to a catfight between the two, with both women throwing some heavy words at each other. Phyllis said:

'You tried to take away everything that was mine."

To which Diane replied:

"You are the reason that your life is such a dismal failure. If you can't get out of your own way, then just get the hell out of mine."

As they continued fighting, others in the house realized that there might be something going on. When Kyle and the others rushed in, they found Diane strangling Phyllis, with probably the intent to kill. Diane was also verbal about trying to choke Phyllis to death.

Of course, this did not happen, but the episode of The Young and the Restless ended following this brutal exchange. The upcoming episodes and character arcs for both characters will further reveal what happens to Diane and Phylis.

The Young and the Restless will return with many more dramatic turns on NBC.

