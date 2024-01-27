The Young and the Restless: Who is Michael Graziadei engaged to? All to know

On March 21, 2023, The Young and the Restless star Michael Graziadei did the unthinkable and proposed to his girlfriend on live television.

The proposal took place while the actor was on The Talk, along with his co-stars Camryn Grimes, Bryton James, and Christel Khalil. They had all come in to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. When it was Graziadei's time to speak, he spoke of his girlfriend, Lauren Carey, whom he later invited on stage.

It is at this moment that he popped the question to her. Referring to his girlfriend he said:

"We’ve spent the better half of 10 years together… She’s given me beautiful twins, and I just wanted to do something special for your birthday. So I was thinking, you know, how there is no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with. So, I was wondering… if you would marry me?”

After the proposal was done, Graziadei asked:

"Is that a yes? Is that a yes?"

To which Carey replied:

"Of course."

Is Michael Graziadei from the The Young and the Restless engaged?

Star of The Young and the Restless Michael Graziadei is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Carey. They had been dating for a good decade before Graziadei popped the question. Although he took some time to bring up the topic, he did so in style.

On the event of the 50th anniversary celebrations of his show The Young and the Restless, the actor, along with his co-stars, appeared on The Talk to discuss the show.

It was on the talk show itself where he brought up his "beautiful girlfriend" and invited her onstage. After a brief introduction, Graziadei finally got down on one knee, pulled out a ring and proposed to his longtime girlfriend. This made his girlfriend highly emotional. She swiftly accepted the proposal.

On the show, she also accepted. She was completely taken aback because she had no idea about it. She said jokingly:

“I mean, it’s been 10 years, so I figured it was never gonna happen."

Does Michael Graziadei from The Young and the Restless have kids?

Michael Graziadei has been with his current partner (now fiancée) Lauren Carey for approximately ten years. Besides sharing their life and a home together, the two also share two kids.

The twins were born on August 25, 2021, and are named Arlo Wilde Graziadei and Oliver Bear Graziadei. Michael shared the news of their birth via Instagram on September 5, 2021, by sharing a series of photos with the infants being tied onto tubes. He wrote:

"On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team. Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU."

He further added:

"Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible. So without further adieu… making their first Instagram appearance… I submit for your approval, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde"

Carey too shared the news with her Instagram family by uploading a picture of the two on December 24, 2021. The post read:

"Happy holidays! Thank you to everyone for all the love & support over the past year."

The message was followed by the date of their birth and their names.

You can currently watch Michael Graziadei in The Young and The Restless where he plays Daniel Romalotti.

