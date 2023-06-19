Lee Do Hyun and Lim Je Yeon, who acted together in the recent popular drama The Glory, confirmed their romantic relationship a couple of months ago. This brought happiness to their fans. Lee Do Hyun, who also starred in the popular K-drama The Good Bad Mother, received a playful comment from his co-star about his partner, Lim Je Yeon, who is also a well-known actress in South Korea. The comment referred to the kissing scenes they had in the drama.

On June 9, 2023, a conversation took place where OSEN, a news and media publishing company, met with Ahn Eun Jin, known for her portrayal of Lee Mi Joo in the popular series The Good Bad Mother. This meeting took place in a cafe at Gangnam-gu, Seoul. During the conversation, she casually revealed that she playfully teased her co-star Lee Do Hyun about his actor girlfriend, Lim Je Yeon, referring to the many romantic scenes the onscreen couple had together.

A healthy and playful banter between co-stars

Star couple, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Je Yeon (image via instagram/kr.dramas_)

Lee Do Hyun has gained recognition for his outstanding performances in popular dramas, such as Hotel Del Luna, Sweet Home, and Youth of May. Similarly, Lim Je Yeon has established herself as a talented actress through notable roles such as A Tale of Two Sisters, The King's Face, The Heirs, and numerous other remarkable projects.

The recent series, The Good Bad Mother has become extremely popular and has sparked lots of speculation because of its interesting story and well-developed characters. The show has kept viewers hooked with its captivating plot, leaving them curious and excited to discuss different theories and possible outcomes.

In the series, Kang Ho and Mi Joo, the main characters, share numerous romantic scenes and kisses. Talking about these moments, Ahn Eun Jin, who plays Mi Joo reacted with a charming mix of ambiguity and sweetness.

Playfully, she remarked, “There were a lot of kissing and intimate scenes, but I didn’t receive any calls.”

Ahn Eun Jin, known for her playful nature, has often whimsically teased her co-star Lee Do Hyun about his new relationship, and this particular occasion was no different.

After The Glory series ended, news of Lee Do Hyun and Lim Je Yeon dating became known to the world. It received mixed responses from fans. As it is quite rare to see Korean celebrities announce their relationships openly, both the actors were cautious and confused about the news. There were reports that Lee Do Hyun even apologized to the producers of The Good Bad Mother series, expressing concern that the show might be affected by the news of his relationship.

About the series The Good Bad Mother

The series portrays Young-Soon (Ra Mi-Ran), a single mother who runs a pig farm and is dedicated to raising her son Kang-Ho (Lee Do-Hyun) on her own. Fearing that he might follow in her footsteps, she adopts a strict approach, unintentionally casting herself as a bad mother. She is traumatized by Kang-Ho's father's death, who had passed away even before he was born. Not wanting for her son to end up as his father, she pushes her son to become a prosecutor to seek justice for the people in need.

Lee Do Hyun as Choi Kang Ho with his onscreen twins, Ye Jin and Seo Jin (image via chingudeul - Republika)

Choi Kang Ho grows into an adult and works as a prosecutor, known for his cold-hearted personality. Balancing his career and harboring a secret, he distances himself from his mother. However, an unexpected accident causes Kang Ho to go back to his childlike state. Forced to return to his hometown, he embarks on a new chapter alongside his "bad" mother, Young Soon. In Kang Ho's jouney, the one who never leaves his side is his best friend and lover, Lee Mi Joo.

The series ended on June 8, 2023, as a 14-episode journey. It was triumphant among the audiences and became one of the most loved series' of 2023.

