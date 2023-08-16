"There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and 3": Yellowjackets director teases "long game" for characters ahead of Season 3

Yellowjackets premiered without much buzz, but one Emmy later, it quickly rose to become one of the most promising shows available. A second season, in a similar fashion, did not disappoint at all and managed to add significantly to the lore fashioned around the high school football team's battle for survival. Sadly, fans will have to wait much longer before seeing where the girls go next due to the unfortunate pair of strikes that has halted almost every major production.

The director of the show, Karyn Kusama, teased some interesting details about Yellowjackets season 3 in a recent episode of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast. Jusama said:

"I've been so excited by this...The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."

It seems to indicate that a major chunk of the third season will be dedicated to the girls returning from the wilderness. There is still a lot to explore on their survival as well, especially after a particularly ghastly event capped a perfect finale in the past timeline.

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably!": Co-Creator Ashley Lyle on Yellowjackets' future

The second season of Yellowjackets was enough to assure fans that the brutal parts have only begun, with things getting amply twisted with each passing episode. Moreover, the wilderness also became a much more active part of the second season.

It is only natural to assume that things will only get worse for the girls from here on. That is exactly what Ashley Lyle had to say about the show's future. She said:

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably....Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking."

This was enough to indicate that the show is not gonna pull the plug on the drama just yet. In fact, the second season of Yellowjackets added many more layers of mystery on top of the existing ones.

Thankfully, before the delayed third season hits the screens, there will be something else between Yellowjackets seasons 2 and 3. There is set to be a bonus episode of the show, which will bridge the gap ahead of the new season.

There is little information about when the special episode will premiere. As for the third season, the production is halted indefinitely as of now. It had reportedly begun earlier in 2023, but will now have to wait for the strikes to resolve.

Yellowjackets seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Showtime.