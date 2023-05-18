What time will Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 air on Showtime? Trailer, plot, and more

Showtime's brilliant Yellowjackets is nearing the end of its brutal second season, and we are not any closer to solving the mystery of the forest. With things becoming increasingly dark over the past few episodes, the upcoming eighth episode is also set to provide a similar amount of thrill and drama. Almost too much has happened over the past two episodes, already giving viewers a glimpse of cannibalism.

The upcoming episode of Yellowjackets is titled It Chooses. This episode will premiere on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on Showtime. However, for online streamers, this episode will premiere on May 19, 2023. This will serve as the penultimate episode of the season, as the shorter second season is set to have only nine episodes in total.

With many conflicts already cooked, this episode of Yellowjackets should complicate things far more for the surviving girls in the forest, especially after Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) beats Lottie (Courtney Eaton) to a pulp at the end of the previous episode.

The present-day timeline also has some interesting developments awaiting fans after the revelation that Adam's (played by Peter Gadiot) body was found by the police.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 promo: Find a way to stay alive

After the brutal ending of the previous episode, it seems that the girls will be left without the mystic shadow of Lottie, who has somehow managed to make things happen for so long. This will send them on a spiral to find another way. Moreover, it will also see some horrific developments in the forest.

The trailer hints that a lot of things would happen in the episode, with glimpses of something scary lingering in the dark. There also seems to be a play on "luck" this time, with the girls drawing a card for some reason.

The cryptic official synopsis hints at some of these eerie developments. It reads:

"Shhh, it’s only going to get worse from here. Despite the whole “winter never’s gonna end” thing, the 1996 New Jersey state girls soccer champions decide to start their spring training early with an impromptu cardio session. Callie encounters an old flame, Van proves goalies never say die, most of the adults intentionally commune in the sharing shack, and, Lottie, baby, I hear the blues are calling for tossed salad and scrambled eggs. Mercy!"

The synopsis for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 clearly mentions that things will only get worse from here on for the girls.

There is also the factor of how Shauna will be perceived by the others after her brutal attack on Lottie. Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) will not be far away from trouble either as her secret lover's murder may as well come to light before the finale.

Moreover, Lottie will soon be taking up the mantle of the fabled Antler Queen. This development with Shauna may lead her down that path of acceptance. This upcoming episode may also mirror the first season's Doomcoming, which saw the girls embrace their animalistic nature.

Yellowjackets is set to conclude its twisted tale for the second season on May 29, 2023. Of course, the story is still far from over, but the next couple of episodes should be filled with some huge developments.

Poll : 0 votes