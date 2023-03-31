Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Whose corpse did the group consume?

The second episode of season two of Yellowjackets aired on Showtime on March 31, 2023, at 3 am ET, and showed the gang devouring the corpse of one of their own.

Titled Edible Complex, the episode wasn't just shocking but even appalling for the viewers. The synopsis of the episode read:

"The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but as winter arrives, their hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis; twenty-five years later, the survivors ask whether the darkness comes for them or if it comes from them."

It showed the gang starving which led to them devouring the corpse of Jackie, who they were cremating. The group was famished and when they smelled Jackie's burning body, they couldn't resist the urge to eat. However, as everyone was eating, Ben was unable to believe his eyes and decided to distance himself from the situation.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Did Jackie's burning corpse turn the group into cannibals?

In episode 2 of season 2 of Yellowjackets, as the group built a funeral pyre for Jackie, Shauna sat beside another fire. Meanwhile, Akilah wondered if they should keep Jackie's clothes, especially her jacket. This was when a fight broke out.

When Shauna sat next to Jackie's corpse, Lottie noticed a slice in Jackie's arm. She also removed Jackie's necklace and placed it around Shauna's neck, and as Shauna lit a stick to set Jackie's corpse on fire, Natalie was freaking out.

The latter said that she would never have another friend like Jackie and didn't know what else to say. Natalie concluded that by saying that she was sorry. At least this time Jackie would remain dead while flames touched her body.

Callie, meanwhile, caught a guy at the local bar checking her out. She began a conversation with him and realized that he was solving a crossword puzzle. He was drinking fireballs and ordered one for her. The man revealed that he grew up there and was helping his mom move after a divorce, and Callie told him about her situation.

The guy Callie met was Kevyn's partner named Matt. He was excited when Callie confirmed Shauna's affair. Matt wanted to go all out but Kevyn wanted to go slow. He thought Shauna was smart and Kevin would ruin everything.

When Natalie and Travis returned to the camp, Lottie couldn't believe they found the pants as Javi was alive. Travis put Javi's pants on Jackie's pyre as well and bid him farewell.

Natalie tossed Lottie's purple clothes on the ground and laid down, but instead of sleeping, she remembered an EMT team giving her oxygen. The citizen detective guy wrote with invisible ink and invited her to the motel to interrogate the manager.

At the camp, a grief-stricken Travis and Natalie had s*x but it was hard for him to get Lottie out of his mind. Outside the camp, viewers saw a pile of snow-covered Jackie's burning body. The camp woke up and saw the snow on top of Jackie's body.

They could also smell the aroma of BBQ in the air and notice that Jackie's clothes were burnt off. Shauna says to the group that Jackie would have wanted them to, and after giving each other a look, they all dived into the corpse.

While the group was devouring the corpse, Ben stood behind and watched in disgust. He retreated into the cabin and kicked the door close. The episode ends here.

The episode was directed by Ben Semanoff and written by Jonathan Lisco. Episode 3 of season 2 of Yellowjackets is expected to air on April 7, 2023, on Showtime.

Poll : 0 votes