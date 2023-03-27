Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 review and recap: The first bite

The brilliant Showtime drama Yellowjackets returned with its sophomore season on March 26, 2023, bringing back all the surreal drama from the packed first season. After the tremendously successful end to the debut season, the second one resumed almost seamlessly, with all the familiar characters returning from where we left them. This season also managed to introduce some new characters, like the adult Lottie Matthews.

Titled Friends, Romans, Countrymen, this episode mainly focused on the aftermath of Jackie's (Ella Purnell) death in the past timeline and the latest repercussions of killing Adam (Peter Gadiot) in the present. In essence, this episode of Yellowjackets was just as thrilling and exciting as the previous season's ten episodes.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 review and recap: Back without a glitch

Yellowjackets season 2 began with a lot happening, both carried over from the previous season and introduced in this new one. The biggest new addition to this season is the introduction of Lottie Matthews (Simone Kessell), whose backstory was also revealed slightly in this episode.

The episode also offered viewers a glimpse at some of the things that happened to the girls after they were rescued.

One of the strongest points about Yellowjackets is its uncanny ability to tease glimpses of storylines that it won't explore for quite some time to come. This episode has multiple such instances. But the pressing matter in the second season's premiere remained Adam's murder, which was also a reason to create a rift between Shauna and Jeff, though not in a way that people would have expected.

The past timeline, this time, had a more pressing development. Of course, Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) kidnapping and her eventual run-in with the adult Lottie were very important plot points, but the past timeline exhibited some more important things - the new hierarchy after Jackie's death.

It seems that Lottie has now taken over the camp, Nat and Travis (Kevin Alves) are regularly out in the snow hunting for food and Travis' brother Javi. Shauna is now almost unhinged. After the death of Jackie, she spends most of her time in the shed with Jackie's frozen dead body. In her mind, Jackie is alive and they have long-drawn conversations.

It is quite ironic that Jackie looks like frozen meat because this rather offbeat development in the plot is what leads to the first bite of cannibalism. After Shauna dropped Jackie's body mistakenly, one of Jackie's ears came off. Shauna began carrying it around with her. The final shot of the episode sees Shauna putting the ear in her mouth, perhaps kickstarting the saga of cannibalism, which was teased from the very beginning.

Astonishingly, we are not any closer to deciphering anything concrete in the present timeline as well. Taissa's family drama is still afoot, Misty is still the mix of crazy that she always was, and Shauna's attempts at rekindling the touch of her married life are not quite a walk in the park.

Yellowjackets season 2 managed to successfully introduce all the vital elements that were required from a season premiere and looks to continue the spiraling story in the upcoming days.



