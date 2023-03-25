Yellowjackets season 2: All you need to know before the premiere

It has been roughly one year since Yellowjackets shook the world with its fascinating storyline, great acting, and a constant air of tension that most thriller shows have failed to recreate. Following on from themes of mystery, horror, and cannibalism, fans of the Emmy-nominated show started asking for a second season almost right off the bat.

Thankfully, Yellowjackets was green-lit for a second season quite early. After a teaser that only increased the curiosity of impatient fans, the show is all set to return with the first episode of the second season on March 26, 2023.

Yellowjackets @yellowjackets96



Season 2 premieres 03.24.23 The #Yellowjackets : Just a group of girls, who’ve had it up to here.Season 2 premieres 03.24.23 The #Yellowjackets: Just a group of girls, who’ve had it up to here. Season 2 premieres 03.24.23 https://t.co/LCYJOaToyW

The first season of Yellowjackets had almost too much to take in, spread beautifully over the ten-episode season. Ahead of the premiere this weekend, here is everything you need to remember from the first season to catch up.

*Warning- Major spoilers ahead.

All the important occurrences from Yellowjackets season 1

The various hookups after the plane crash

Yellowjackets @yellowjackets96 Just because you don't understand something doesn't make it evil Just because you don't understand something doesn't make it evil https://t.co/h93D0UpcT3

One of the crucial things that divided the group and created jealousy inside the group was the various hookups. Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) began having an innocent affair, which was soured by the intervention of a jealous Jackie (Ella Purnell).

Meanwhile, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Jacie also faced a lot of tension due to the reveal of her pregnancy. When Nat and Travis broke up, Jackie took his virginity. The entire group, high on mushrooms served to them by Misty, nearly killed Travis. Natalie saved him in time, but the rift between the group eventually led to Jackie being confronted by the girls and thrown out on a snowy night. This ultimately resulted in Jackie's death.

The Misty madness

Yellowjackets @yellowjackets96 We have a strict "No Misty in the kitchen" policy, just in case... #Yellowjackets We have a strict "No Misty in the kitchen" policy, just in case... #Yellowjackets https://t.co/CHUzlSahJP

Misty Quigley (Samantha Hanratty) was a standout character in the show from the very start. The past timeline saw Misty destroy their only chance of getting rescued, hit on Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) to uncomfortable heights, and drug the group of desperate women, which almost resulted in a sacrificial murder.

Present-day Misty was just as unhinged, entering the lives of her ex-jungle mates and leaving chaos in the wake. She kidnapped reporter Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma) and kept her locked up. She also eventually poisoned her. Misty was also involved in uncovering the blackmailer in the present day. She also helped mop up Shauna's affair.

Shauna's deadly affairs and the Lady on the tree

Getty Images Entertainment @GettyVIP



More 📸 bit.ly/3K1IEA2 Melanie Lynskey , Sophie Nélisse, Lauren Ambrose and Juliette Lewis attend the premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023 in Hollywood, California.More 📸 #Yellowjackets Melanie Lynskey , Sophie Nélisse, Lauren Ambrose and Juliette Lewis attend the premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023 in Hollywood, California. More 📸 #Yellowjackets 👉 bit.ly/3K1IEA2 https://t.co/yRh2V51nXI

Shauna's affair with Jeff was one of the most important driving forces in the story. Shauna not only destroyed the friendship with Jackie in the past, which eventually led to the latter's death, but she also involved herself in a mysterious affair that resulted in Adam's murder, a plot point that is surely going to return in the second season.

Taissa (Tawny Cypress) also had an interesting plot involving the wolf and the lady in the tree. It turned out, by the end, that Taissa was the one performing ritualistic sacrifices and had probably been dissociating from her main personality.

The blackmailer revealed

The blackmailer in the present-day story was one of the most important parts of the first season of Yellowjackets. After a lot of speculation and a lot of confusing pathways, Shauna discovered that the blackmailer was none other than Jeff. Jeff had blackmailed the group to get some money during his financial crisis using the story he already knew.

This revelation was overshadowed by the murder that Shauna committed in the finale of season 1.

The Antler Queen

Yellowjackets @yellowjackets96 We said you wouldn't be hungry much longer... Welcome back to The Wilderness, acolytes. #yellowjackets We said you wouldn't be hungry much longer... Welcome back to The Wilderness, acolytes. #yellowjackets https://t.co/xk15GIXkac

Throughout the first season of Yellowjackets, the mystery of the Antler Queen was the most fascinating one. It was revealed by the end that Lottie Matthews (Courtney Eaton) was the one who became the fabled Antler Queen after she stabbed a bear through its head.

There were also certain foreshadows of the same before. The final scene of season 1 also saw Lottie giving the bear's heart as a token of sacrifice.

Yellowjackets season 2 will continue all these arcs and perhaps add many more layers to it. The previous season of the show is now available for streaming on Showtime.

Poll : 0 votes