'Yellowjackets' takeaways: Shattering the high-school hierarchy

The first season of Yellowjackets has concluded with mostly positive responses from both viewers and critics. It has been a fascinating show from the very start, treading on the edge of madness and the supernatural. Despite its convoluted premise, the show raises some fundamental questions that are rooted in the real world.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the creators of the show, had made it clear that it would deal with real world issues, such as the high-school hierarchy system and other human vices such as greed and pride.

With that in mind, here are our takeaways following the conclusion of the first season.

Takeaways from 'Yellowjackets' finale

Shattering the high-school hierarchy

One of the most shocking aspects of the finale, titled Sic Transit Gloria Mundi, was how Jackie (Ella Purnell) was treated by the others. After getting into a heated exchange with Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), she revealed how Shauna was backstabbing her.

However, the group still sided with Shauna. This led her to deliver a monolog which reminded Jackie how the "high school" cliche of popularity is useless in the real world. This is one of the things which the creators planned to portray in the show.

Ultimately, Jackie's death is a result of her own pride. This creates a strong social commentary on how pride and ego serve no one, and it is alright to ask for help when you need it.

Greed breaks the strongest of people

Taissa's (played by Tawney Cypress) election campaign has been a crucial part of the show's plotline. Despite her logical approach to everything (including Lottie's visions), her wife discovers a very different side of her.

Taissa did everything she had accused Sammy of in previous episodes. Little Sammy's description of the "Bad One" starts making perfect sense by the end of Yellowjackets Episode 10. Taissa was indeed the most motivated one in the group. However, her actions were also condemnable, as she was ready to do anything it took to achieve her goals.

Taissa's wife discovered her secret room at the end of the Yellowjackets finale, and the decapitated head of their family pet (who went missing earlier) in a sacrificial altar. The takeaway from this is that greed can corrupt even the best of people.

No bad deed goes unpunished

The tenth episode of Yellowjackets focused heavily on the aftermath of Adam's (played by Peter Gadiot) murder. Though it seemed like Shauna might get away with it, the end of the episode proved otherwise.

While Shauna and Jeff enjoyed a nice time (for a change), the news showed the reports of a missing artist called "Adam." Shauna's daughter, who had seen them together earlier, began to have doubts. This act of Shauna is sure to haunt her in the next season, much like how Jackie's ghost still haunts the adult Shauna.

We are yet to see how the characters of Yellowjackets deal with whatever is coming in the next season. Only time will tell what more the show has to reveal through its twisted and harrowing narrative.

