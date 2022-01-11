"Yellowjackets": How is the show building up to the finale? Talking points from episode 9

Yellowjackets has nearly reached the end of its first season and with the ninth episode out, the show is set for a big finale. There are numerous talking points from the episode that unraveled the mystery in some ways.

The episode has hinted at more revelations being unveiled in the next one. Titled "Doomcoming," the episode lived up to its name, depicting one of the darkest instances of the show so far. It is no secret that the show was leading towards the angle of cannibalism, but how it evolved was always a mystery.

The episode sheds some light on what might have happened.

"Yellowjackets": Talking points from Doomcoming

WIth so much happening over the two timelines in the ninth episode, there are some harrowing revelations and dark allusions to something more sinister in the future.

Jeff is the blackmailer

One of the main revelations that came early in the episode is the identity of the blackmailer. Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) discovers that Jeff was trying to extort money from Taissa (Twney Cypress) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) after she stabbed Adam to death.

It also rules out multiple fan theories linking Adam to the Yellowjackets team.

Jackie's attempt at dating

Jackie (Ella Purnell) and Shauna's friendship is on the brink of collapse. In fact, the former hints in multiple ways that she knows about Shauna and Jeff. With their death impending, Jackie decides nothing really matters and attempts to get together with Travis (Kevin Alves).

She did succeed despite Travis' initial reluctance. The latter being drugged doesn't help the situation. However, her and Travis' disappearance starts off the witch hunt led by Lottie who claims Jackie has taken something that doesn't belong to her.

Drug-induced hallucinations and the "Antler Queen"

One of the show's impending aspects was the beginning of cannibalism. It is evident that no one considered human meat edible, but a drugged Lottie is the first to claim that food is coming without mentioning its source.

While in a drugged frenzy, the insatiable urge towards Travis turns into a craving for meat. Subsequently, he is chased down like prey.

It was after his capture that Lottie (Courteney Eaton) wore the crown of antlers and stood in full glory as the antler queen. This was another mystery fans had been waiting for a long time.

Misty is called back into action

Misty is brainwashed by the journalist into giving an interview to the public regarding the events of the crash and subsequent events.

After Shauna lies to Taissa and Nat about Adam being the blackmailer, she asks for their help to get out of the mess. Natalie figures that Misty could be the solution to their troubles. She approaches the latter and asks her to help get rid of the body, to which she gladly agrees.

A riveting finale to "Yellowjackets"

The final episode teases a reunion. So far, only four of the survivors have been shown, but more could appear out of the blue.

Airing on January 16, 2022, the final episode will depict the events of the reunion and perhaps unravel a few more mysteries that have been concocted over nine episodes.

