'There's Someone Inside Your House' ending explained: What happens to the masked killer and his targets? (Spoilers)

There's Someone Inside Your House, Netflix's latest slasher horror, is the perfect mix of gore and suspense. Directed by Patrick Brice, the film is an ode to classic slasher movies and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Serving as an adaptation of Stephanie Perkins’ novel of the same name, There's Someone Inside Your House revolves around Makani Young (Sydney Park), a transfer student with a mysterious past that still haunts her. She finds herself entangled, along with her friends - Alex (Asjha Cooper), Darby (Jesse LaTourette), Rodrigo (Diego Josef), and Zach (Dale Whibley) - in murders orchestrated by a masked killer whose hit-list is full of people with dark secrets.

Without further ado, it's time to unveil and understand There's Someone Inside Your House's ending.

Netflix's 'There's Someone Inside Your House': Ending explained

(SPOILERS AHEAD)

There's Someone Inside Your House revolves around two burning questions that keep the viewers hooked: who is the killer? and what is Makani's real identity? Thankfully, both questions were answered at the end.

Makani's past involves fire and a girl named Jasmine. Makani's truth is revealed when the killer tries to attack and murder her, after which she comes clean to her friends about her past. Ollie (Théodore Pellerin), the shady teen, ends up being the prime suspect due to being an outcast and is somewhat not an obvious choice, making it even more interesting.

A still from Netflix's, There's Someone Inside Your House (Image via Netflix)

Fast forward, the killer is seen attending the town’s corn-themed festival held at Zach’s father’s fields, which he sets fire to. Upon the arrival of the core group, they witness the killer slaying Zach's dad with a sword.

But the big reveal comes when the killer unmasks himself only to reveal that it was Zach all along. Amongst this chaos, Makani manages to kill Zach while defending herself and Ollie. We get a somewhat happy ending when the film skips to graduation, and the characters are seen with bright futures.

The crazy slasher horror, There's Someone Inside Your House, is now streaming on Netflix.

