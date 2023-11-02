"There is no way this is not intentional": Marks and Spencer's Christmas advert triggers boycott calls over Palestinian flag 

Recently, Marks and Spencer came under for posting a Christmas advertisement showing hats in the colors of the Palestine flag burning in the chimney. As the advertisement went live on Instagram, many alleged that Marks and Spencer purposely used red, silver, and green colored paper hats in the wake of the ongoing Hamas and Israel conflict. The caption of the advertisement read:

“This Christmas, do only what you love... Like saying no to paper hats (although, if we’re honest, we’re partial)”

As the brand received massive backlash, they deleted the advertisement and released an apology.

“We apologize for any unintentional hurt caused. Today, we shared an outtake image from our Christmas clothing and home advert, which was recorded in August. It showed traditional, festive colored red, green, and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate,” Marks and Spencer's statement read.

A snapshot of the Instagram ad by the clothing brand (Image via X/@Alhamdhulillah)

The brand also stated how their only intention was to “playfully show that some people just don't enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season.” They concluded that they had deleted the advertisement after the negative feedback.

However, the apology did not seem to sit well with netizens, as they continued to bash Marks and Spencer, saying that none of it seemed “unintentional.” Many also called for a boycott of the brand, as one social media user said:

One netizen was sure that the ad was intentional (Image via X)

Netizens bash Marks and Spencer for its advertisement with burning paper hats of Palestine flag colors

Netizens were reminded of the current situation in Israel and Palestine as they came across the Marks and Spencer advertisement. While the brand has stated that the resemblance of the paper hats was purely co-incidental, netizens do not seem to be convinced.

Here is how some netizens reacted when @swilkinsonbc on X (formerly Twitter) posted about the brand's advertisement:

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

Social media users were furious about the clothing brand's recent advertisement (Image via X)

While Marks and Spencer has deleted the advertisement ever since the backlash, several screenshots continue to float on the internet as people relentlessly slam the brand.