“They’ll kind of do anything”: Heather Rae El Moussa reveals why she calls filming Selling Sunset ‘toxic’ 

Former Selling Sunset cast member Heather Rae El Moussa recently reflected on her time on the Netflix series. Heather was part of the real estate show for seven seasons and has since joined the HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas.

On Monday, April 3, 2024, Heather appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast to talk about her experience being part of the Netflix reality show.

The Selling Sunset castmate admitted that the first few seasons were fun to film until the show gained popularity. That was when the cast was told to film over time which added to the stress and an unpleasant work experience. It was hard for Heather to focus on her real estate job, she shared:

"On the show, I was pretty much level-headed the whole time. I was kind of friends with everyone, I kept things pretty chill in my life. But it's very toxic—you're around a bunch of women, everyone wants to be stars on the show, and number one, and they'll kind of do anything."

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa opens up about her time on the Netflix show

According to Netflix Tudum's May 4, 2023 article, Selling Sunset cast member Heather Rae El Moussa is described as a “rock star mommy and also a rock star businesswoman." The paragraph states Heather will be navigating "office politics" now that a newcomer has joined the series. It says:

"After tying the knot with husband Tarek last season, Heather is overjoyed to be expanding their family together. This season, the O Group veteran quickly develops a camaraderie with newcomer and new mother Bre, helping her navigate office politics — and the inevitable shade that gets thrown her way."

Referring to the drama and "office politics" on Selling Sunset, Heather Rae disclosed how "toxic" the work environment was. According to her, all the women were competing to be the face of the show now that the series was popular and was contributing to their fame. For more conflicts, drama, and arguments, she said, the show producers "started adding more girls" and "it just became out of control."

Heather also shared that she was never aware of when filming was supposed to start and had to spend time away from her family for 12 to 14 hours. The entire schedule became a hassle hence not being invited back to the set was a "blessing" for her. Now that Heather and her husband Tarek are co-producers of their own show, she has more time to spend with her loved ones. Heather expressed that she is much more "happy" filming with her husband Tarek:

"It was a blessing that I wasn't asked to come back. Because I'm so much happier filming my show with Tarek. We're co-producers on our show so we pick the hours."

Additionally, Heather appeared on Selling Sunset season 7 after taking a maternity leave. Heather felt frustrated when she was not called back for filming but now is thankful. According to her, leaving the Netflix series has brought her closer to her husband and helped her prioritize her family better now that there's no drama.

To stay updated with what Heather is up to, one can follow her official social media accounts. All seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.