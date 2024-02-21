"This is beautiful": Internet rallies for Batman Beyond film to get made as Spider-Verse production designer reveals concept art

The internet was recently set on fire as concept art for a potential Batman Beyond animated film was revealed by Yuhki Demers, best known for being a production designer on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Demers spoke about how he, alongside director Patrick Harpin (My Dad the Bounty Hunter), pitched the film to Warner Bros. but faced rejection from the studio.

As soon as the post gained traction, the internet rallied for the Batman Beyond film to get made, as the concept art had many excited to see what the potential movie might look like. With an art style similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans were excited to see the neon-soaked cyberpunk aesthetic of the source material portrayed on screen like this.

Fans desperately want this Batman Beyond film to be made

Expand Tweet

The concept art for the potential Batman Beyond film excited fans who took to social media sites like X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement. A project based on the classic cartoon of the same name has been highly requested by fans for years, especially given how Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse redefined the animation genre. The released concept art showed a very promising take on the look of Neo Gotham.

The neon-soaked skylines of the future were on full display here, with Terry McGinnis' Batman featured in it too. Scenes like this were enough to make fans go wild despite no plot points available, and they desperately want Warner Bros. to notice this so that the film can get made.

Here are some of the things fans had to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fan demand for this project is quite high, and given the talent behind it, here is hoping Warner Bros. acknowledges it.

Yuhki Demers hopes for the film to get made

Expand Tweet

While Demers said that his and Harpin's pitch was rejected as Warner Bros. stated that "there is no way we can do a Beyond movie," he still hopes that the film can get made as the studio loved the duo's enthusiasm for the film. In the last five months, Demers and Harpin have constantly been pitching the film to the higher-ups and hope to get James Gunn, the DC Studios' co-President's attention with it.

In his post, Demers stated that the film originally started as a "never" and has now turned into a "maybe," and even encouraged fans to like and share his post. Given how quickly the news got traction, with Demers' original post having 3.9 million views on X, the fans have spoken.

For those who don't know, Batman Beyond was a popular cartoon successor to Batman: The Animated Series. The story was set in the future and saw an older Bruce Wayne, who had retired from being Batman. However, after a chance encounter with Terry McGinnis, Bruce was able to see potential in him, and he became Gotham's next Batman.

The show would then run for two seasons and, over the years, has been kept alive with comics expanding on Terry's story. Terry McGinnis quickly became a fan favorite, and his version of Batman is considered by many to be the true successor to Bruce Wayne. Here are fingers crossed that the Batman Beyond gets made someday.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE