"This is what hell looks like": AI-generated beer commercial sparks hilarious reactions online

A viral video of an AI-generated beer commercial has sparked hilarious reactions online. On May 1, Twitter user @OnlyBangers shared a 30-second video of a fake advertisement that showcases people enjoying the alcoholic beverage at a backyard party.

The ad starts with a person grilling food, who is surrounded by several individuals enjoying a beer by an unnamed brand while laughing and spending time with each other.

The commercial further sees individuals with alien mouths and toothy grins at the party, which soon escalates into an explosive and fiery apocalypse.

At one point, several people can be seen drinking beer and standing in a fire pit in the backyard. One of the shots also shows a woman drinking beer from the side of the can and two men consuming the beverage from a beer bong.

The people in the clip look rather disturbing, with eleven fingers, severed hands, and weird mouths shown at several points. The video took internet users by surprise and they reacted hilariously.

Twitter reactions to AI-generated beer commercial

After the artificial intelligence-generated beer commercial went viral, Twitter was left disturbed and took to the comments section of @OnlyBangers' post to react to it. Several users shared screenshots from the video and pointed out the weird aspects they spotted in it.

Others stated how artificial intelligence is getting out of hand, with one comparing the commercial to a "nightmare."

Artificial intelligence-generated pizza commercial recently took the internet by storm

This is not the first time that artificial intelligence-generated content has gone viral. A few days ago, a fake AI-generated pizza commercial for a fictional pizza outlet called Pepperoni Hug Spot surfaced online.

The 30-second video was created entirely using artificial intelligence, from its script to its visuals. The tools used were Runway, Eleven Labs, Soundraw AI Music, and Adobe After Effects.

The voiceover says:

"Are you ready for the best pizza of your life? Bring your friends down to Pepperoni Hug Spot. Our chefs make pizza with heart and special touch - cheese, pepperoni, vegetable, and more secret things. Need delivery? Pizzas come fast. Knock knock, who's there? Pizza magic. Eat Pepperoni Hug Spot pizza. Your tummy says thank you, your mouth says Mmm..."

In March 2023, footage went popular that showed an AI version of star Will Smith eating a plate of spaghetti. It was made with the text-to-video maker Modelscope, and it spread like wildfire on Reddit.

In March 2022, an artificial intelligence-made movie showed what looked like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling his troops to give up. It was of poor quality and was quickly revealed to be a fake.

