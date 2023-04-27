Trailer for the next Conjuring movie": AI-generated pizza commercial leaves internet disturbed, sparks hilarious reactions

A viral video of an AI-generated pizza commercial has left the internet disturbed and sparked hilarious reactions to it. On April 25, a Twitter user shared a 30-second made-up advertisement for a fake restaurant called Pepperoni Hug Spot with its script, audio, and visuals generated by several artificial intelligence engines.

The voiceover says:

"Are you ready for the best pizza of your life? Bring your friends down to Pepperoni Hug Spot. Our chefs make pizza with heart and special touch - cheese, pepperoni, vegetable, and more secret things. Need delivery? Pizzas come fast. Knock knock, who's there? Pizza magic. Eat Pepperoni Hug Spot pizza. Your tummy says thank you, your mouth says Mmm..."

The commercial ends with the fake pizza shop's fake motto, saying:

"It's like family, but with more cheese."

The fake commercial went viral and left people disturbed, with one online user saying:

Daniel Milligan @drmrd @Rainmaker1973 I thought this was a trailer for the next Conjuring movie @Rainmaker1973 I thought this was a trailer for the next Conjuring movie

"Terrible day to have eyes": Twitter reactions to AI-generated pizza commercial

A Twitter user called @Rainmaker1973 explained the tools used to make the fake pizza commercial. The script was written by ChatGPT, while the images were created by Midjourney.

The video clips were compiled by Runway while the voiceover was generated by Eleven Labs with music from Soundraw AI Music. The whole commercial was generated using Adobe After Effects.

The ad was created by @Pizza_Later, who stated on their Twitter handle that it took them three hours to get the end product.

After the video went viral over the internet, Twitterati had mixed reactions. Several users were horrified by the fake commercial and pointed out how the characters in it had extra fingers or unusually wrong scenes that raised eyebrows.

One of the users pointed out how smoke was coming out of the chef's arms while he was tossing the pizza dough.

Others branded it as "weirdly entertaining" and "terrifying," reacting to the possibilities of AI-generated content.

LUKE FORTNITEBUSSY1 @fortnitebussy1 Context AI generated pizza commercial where smoke comes out of this guys' arm Context AI generated pizza commercial where smoke comes out of this guys' arm https://t.co/dWlDipxtQi

Rampage @_Raging_Dad @0xgaut Especially the smoking arm, the realism is uncanny @0xgaut Especially the smoking arm, the realism is uncanny

Chris Mohney @chrismohney I like the AI generated pizza ad but when it’s hyped by saying “AI is now indistinguishable from reality!!” I wonder what sort of cronenbergian hell dimension this person considers their reality I like the AI generated pizza ad but when it’s hyped by saying “AI is now indistinguishable from reality!!” I wonder what sort of cronenbergian hell dimension this person considers their reality https://t.co/YNAgK70AGY

Artificial intelligence has been taking over the internet and entertaining netizens with fake pictures. Recently several artificial intelligence-generated pictures of Pope Francis wearing a white puffer jacket and a zucchetto skull cap went viral on the internet.

Another recent example of AI-generated images is the viral post depicting former President Donald Trump in police detention. Although the developer made it apparent that the photographs were generated as a test of artificial intelligence, the images, paired with reports of Trump's impending arrest, went viral, creating a totally false but possibly deadly narrative.

In March 2023, a video featuring artificial intelligence's rendition of actor Will Smith eating a dish of spaghetti went viral. It was made using the text-to-video generator Modelscope and went viral on Reddit.

In March 2022, an AI-generated video appeared to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering his troops to surrender. It was of poor quality and swiftly exposed as a fake.

