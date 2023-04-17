"Internet culture is fake it till you make it": Viral Loren Gray Coachella video explained as netizens put content creators on blast

Popular influencer and TikToker Loren Gray recently shared some facts about Coachella and how influencers often fake it and lie about going to the music festival because “it is the place to be.” The video, which was uploaded by Loren, has since sparked fury among social media users.

In a video uploaded by Gray a day ago, she has garnered close to 3.5 million views as she explained the “hilarious” concept and said:

“Coachella’s like the influencer Olympics, right? It’s the place to be. But most influencers, or a lot of influencers, don’t even go to Coachella, and I think that this is such a wild fact.”

She continued by claiming that more than half of the influencers dress up, stay in an Airbnb, and post pictures of themselves with captions like “Coachella Day 1” and “Day 2.” The shocking fact in this is that all of this is being done without even going to the festival. She further elaborated how these influencer do not even have wristbands.

“They don’t have wristbands, they just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks, get ready with me’s, whatever. And they drive back. That’s it.”

The 49-second clip has created a stir amongst social media users, and many of them seem to agree with Loren Gray. One social media user called the internet culture “fake” and said:

“Influencer culture is fake it till you make it. I saw an influencer discuss something similar like this. She explained that when they fake the content it brings engagement, brands see the engagement and maybe next year they’ll actually get a REAL sponsored trip.”

Loren Gray exposes Coachella influencer culture, sparking outrage among netizens

In a recent video uploaded by popular influencer and TikToker Loren Gray, she exposed the truth behind Coachella influencer culture, revealing that many influencers don't attend the festival but instead fake their presence on social media. The video has made many natizens to come forward and express their outrage at the lack of authenticity in the influencer industry.

Gray's video has garnered millions of views and sparked a heated debate about the prevalence of fake content and dishonesty on social media. While some have defended the influencers, arguing that it's just part of the game, others have criticized them for their lack of genuine content on the various platforms.

The controversy surrounding the Coachella influencer culture has also caused many social media users call out influencers. Meanwhile, many lashed out at Gray for using too much makeup and filters and called the video ironic since she herself is using the features to look more attractive.

As for the music festival, Coachella is a three-day music festival that attracts millions of attendees from all around the globe. The festival is held every year in the month of April. This year, the music event included artists like Calvin Harris, Blondi, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Rosalia, and many others.

