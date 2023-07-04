"This whole thing made me cry": The Flash star Kiersey Clemons opens up on DCEU experience

While the world of superheroes and blockbusters may appear glamorous to many, actress Kiersey Clemons had a different experience portraying Iris West in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU)'s The Flash movie. It was not the dream she had envisioned.

In a recent revelation, Clemons opened up about the challenges she faced behind the scenes, including concerns about her role being reduced or recast, and the overshadowing controversy surrounding her co-star, Ezra Miller.

Speaking to Nylon, she said:

"Now that the movie’s out, I feel like for the last nearly 10 years, I’ve just been smiling and giving so much grace, I think it was to protect my peace of mind. Now I can finally say and admit this whole thing made me cry more than it made me smile. I think I only smiled over this thing at the premiere."

From Justice League to The Flash with Kiersey Clemons

Initially set to make her debut as Iris West in the Justice League movie, Kiersey Clemons was disappointed when her scenes were cut for the theatrical release. However, Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League restored her presence, highlighting her character's significance. The Flash movie was intended to further establish her role in the DCEU, but instead, it turned into a nightmare for the young actress.

In an interview with Nylon, Clemons revealed the emotional and spiritual toll that working on the Justice League movie had on her. She described the experience as draining, both mentally and emotionally. While filming an action movie is already stressful, the high-profile nature of her role in The Flash exacerbated the pressure she felt.

Kiersey Clemons' journey as Iris West began in 2016 when she was cast under director Rick Famuyiwa, who had previously worked with her in the film Dope. Despite feeling burnt out from auditioning for superhero roles like Thor and Aquaman, Clemons decided to stick with The Flash because of her trust in Famuyiwa.

However, conflicting visions between Famuyiwa and DC Studios, coupled with script reworks and director changes, created years of uncertainty for Kiersey Clemons.

One of the most humiliating experiences for Kiersey Clemons was the rumors circulating online about her potential recasting. While being cut from Justice League was understandable due to time constraints, the notion of being dismissed and replaced personally affected her, causing her deep hurt and embarrassment. She shared with Nylon:

"I was freaked out because at one point, there were rumors going around online that I was getting recast, which is humiliating.”

Adding to Clemons' stress was the criminal allegations surrounding her co-star, Ezra Miller. Clemons felt compelled to support Miller to secure her own role. However, she refused to speculate on matters beyond her personal experiences, recognizing the need for consent when discussing other people's experiences. She exclaimed:

“I’m having to not just go through my personal experience of Ezra being my friend, but then also having to answer questions that aren’t mine. I’m not going to do that in the media unless it’s asked of me by someone who’s been hurt by that person’s actions. Otherwise, I’m speaking on something that isn’t mine without consent."

Now that The Flash movie is finally released, Kiersey Clemons can focus on her future endeavors. She is set to star in Susie Searches, a dark comedy where she plays an awkward college student solving a classmate's disappearance.

Additionally, Kiersey Clemons will be featured in the dramedy The Young Wife alongside singer Leon Bridges.

Kiersey Clemons' experience as Iris West in the DCEU and The Flash movie was far from smooth sailing. From the initial excitement to the disappointments and uncertainties, Clemons persevered through emotional challenges and controversies.

Now, with her focus on upcoming projects and personal growth, Clemons is poised to make her mark in the industry and continue her journey as an accomplished actress.

