Thor: Why can Stormbreaker be held by anyone unlike Mjolnir? Explained 

Thor, the God of Thunder, stands as one of the most beloved superheroes, famous for two weapons namely Mjolnir, the hammer, and Stormbreaker, the mighty axe. Both weapons share an origin in Uru metal, crafted by Eitri, the dwarf king of Nidavellir.

The Mighty Thor's journey within the MCU not only exhibited his growth as a hero but also showcased his evolving connection with these iconic weapons. While Mjolnir's worthiness inscription has long been a critical part of its usage requirements, wielding Stormbreaker follows a different path altogether.

The accessibility of Stormbreaker to a range of individuals can be attributed to its enchantments. These enchantments do not necessitate that wielders prove their worthiness in the manner Mjolnir demands. Understanding these divergences between the two weapons illuminates not only the intricacies of the MCU's rich mythology but also contributes to Thor's personal development as a character.

The secret behind Stormbreaker's accessibility vs. Mjolnir

Thor's legendary hammer, Mjolnir, can only be wielded by individuals deemed worthy. Odin, the All-Father of Asgard, bestowed upon the weapon an enchantment that requires a person to prove their worthiness. In contrast, Thor's second weapon, Stormbreaker, lacks such an enchantment. Consequently, anyone can lift it without any requirement of worthiness.

Mjolnir was forged by Eitri at the request of Odin, the ruler of Asgard and Thor's father. It was a gift from Odin to Thor. The hammer also carried a lesson within it due to the spell cast by Odin.

"Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor," the spell stated.

This enchantment made it interesting that only those with heroic qualities could lift and wield Mjolnir. For a period, Thor was the only individual who met this criteria until he was banished to Earth by Odin as punishment for his arrogance and recklessness. To prove his worthiness, he had to make sacrifices and risk his own life to save others.

The spell also bestowed on Mjolnir a range of powers. For instance, Thor could summon it whenever he desired simply by extending his hand. The hammer possessed the ability to fly through the air and return effortlessly into Thor's grasp after being thrown. It could harness lightning and thunder to create portals leading to other realms.

The Origin of Stormbreaker and the power of Thor

Much like the powerful hammer, Stormbreaker was created by Eitri for Thor after he lost Mjolnir. Thor needed a new weapon to fight against Thanos, the Mad Titan who was collecting the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of the universe. Eitri had a design for a weapon that could kill Thanos, but he needed Thor’s help to forge it.

Thor had to withstand the intense heat of a dying star to trigger the forge, whereas Groot gave up his arm to fashion a handle for the axe.

Stormbreaker is supposed to be more powerful than Mjolnir in many ways. It possessed the capability to slice through the combined energy blast of all six Infinity Stones. Additionally, it had the power to summon the Bifrost, the colorful bridge linking the nine realms. It could also channel lightning and thunder, as well as fly and return to Thor’s hand after being thrown.

No spell deeming one worthy was required to summon the powerful axe. This meant that anyone who was strong enough to lift and swing it could use it. Thanos illustrated this when he briefly seized it and attempted to thrust it towards Thor. Further, Captain America exhibited this ability during the climactic battle against Thanos, where he held both the axe and Mjolnir.