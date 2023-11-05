“Thought Lizards could regenerate quickly”: Hilarious memes erupt as Mark Zuckerberg undergoes ACL surgery amid his upcoming MMA fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s highly anticipated potential competitive MMA career was on a steady rise as he was slowly amping up his training as the days went on, even entering a jiu-jitsu tournament in May.

However, Mark's progress came to a sudden halt when he revealed via an Instagram post on Friday, November 3, that his latest sparring session had sent him to the hospital with a torn ACL.

Zuckerberg successfully replaced his anterior cruciate ligament, but the injury meant that his MMA debut, scheduled for early 2024, had to be delayed.

However, netizens had a field day with the news despite the injuries sustained by the Meta CEO. A memefest erupted online with references to the halted Elon Musk fight and the running joke that Mark was either a robot or a lizard.

Mark Zuckerberg memes took over X, a platform owned by Elon Musk (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Mark Zuckerberg memes take over X

On Friday, Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram, a platform owned by his Meta Platforms, to announce that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament during a sparring session and that he had just gotten out of surgery to replace it.

He posted multiple pictures of him in a hospital bed with his left leg in a cast as his wife, Priscilla Chan, was seen taking care of him. He further stated:

"Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me."

"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover," he added.

Zuckerburg expressed his gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support he has received. Within a day, his Instagram post amassed over 721,380 likes, with a comments section filled with get-well-soon messages from normal Instagram users and popular handles like @memezar and @pubity.

Netizens wished Mark Zuckerberg a speedy recovery (Image via Instagram)

However, this was not the case on X (formerly known as Twitter). A memefest erupted on the Elon Musk-owned platform when X users learned of Mark Zuckerberg tearing his ACL.

Users on the platform backed up Elon and claimed that Mark did not want "the smoke from elon" and that it insinuated that he realized he was "finished" and not "built for this."

A common theme among most of the memes being made was the age-old running joke that Mark Zuckerberg was not human. Some people called him a robot that needed "software updates," and others called him a lizard. Here are some hilarious reactions to Daily Loud's tweet regarding the incident:

Zuckerberg memes were all over X (Image via X)

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's series of lighthearted jabs at each other started when the former acquired Twitter and the latter started work on a Twitter competitor, now known as Threads.

The hype was through the roof when Mark accepted Elon's cage fight proposal in 2022. However, in August of this year, Zuckerberg turned down Elon's proposal for a backyard practice fight.