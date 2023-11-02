Are cup noodles microwavable? Hilarious reactions erupt as famous brand ditches styrofoam 

Cup noodles are the staple food for many working individuals and college students. The product helps people get a quick hot meal with very little time spent in preparation. Now, the meal will be able to be prepared even quicker as Nissin Foods, the company behind the iconic food item revealed that cup noodles will now be able to be microwaved. The change is set to go into effect in early 2024.

The company was able to do this by completely removing polystyrene from its packaging and replacing it with recycled paper and fiber. The announcement in late October had the potential to send fans wild but the reality of the situation was that people had been doing this for years. A lot of social media users simply pointed out that they've always microwaved their cups regardless.

Netizens are not particularly amazed by microwavable cup noodles

The announcement that cup noodles could now be microwaved did not seem to amuse a lot of people. Quite adversely, more netizens were stunned to learn that the current packaging of the food item was not microwave-friendly as they'd been putting it in the microwave all their lives.

Some people wanted compensation for doing it wrong all these years while others pointed out that they should've read the instructions. The sudden realization of netizens led to some hilarious comments. Here are some reactions from The Shade Room's Instagram post of the announcement:

Only 2 minutes and 15 seconds required to cook perfectly good cup noodles

Nissin Foods released a statement on Thursday, October 26, revealing that their cup noodles will be made microwavable from early 2024 onwards. This will be done by scrapping polystyrene cups and replacing them with a paper cup design. To make matters even more delightful, the paper used in making the sleeve of the packaging will be 100% recycled.

Nissin's new packaging will remove the use of plastic from the "entire company portfolio" (Image via X/@OrigCupNoodles)

President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA, Michael Price talked about how the more than 50-year-old creation had become a "cultural mainstay" in households across the world. He said in the statement:

"While Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world."

He added

"This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment."

The current packaging of the noodles is made of polystyrene, a plastic which is not safe for microwaves (unless specified on the label) (Image via X/@OrigCupNoodles)

The statement further revealed that the packaging will be enforced across all flavors. It would be made with 40% recycled fiber and ditch the plastic wrap. The new packaging is slated to be perfectly cooked after 2 minutes and 15 seconds in the microwave, replacing the need for boiling water. The company stated that this change would "significantly" reduce cooking time.