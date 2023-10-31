Billie Eilish x Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag collaboration: Everything we know so far

Billie Eilish x Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag collaboration brings together the pop sensation's flair for fashion and Gucci's luxurious craftsmanship. The collection is centered around the heritage Horsebit 1955 bag, reimagined by Eilish and Gucci's new Creative Director, Sabato De Sarno.

Gucci, a century-old brand, is known for its high-end products ranging from clothing to accessories. This collaboration brings forth a new iteration of the Horsebit 1955 bag crafted in animal-free Demetra fabric.

A step towards cruelty-free fashion, it emphasizes Gucci's commitment to sustainable luxury.

The Billie Eilish x Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag collaboration is set to release soon. The bag will be available at a price of $3,500 in black Demetra, while the variant featuring ebony GG certified hemp and Econyl regenerated nylon is priced at $3,200.

The Billie Eilish x Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag collaboration transforms the iconic Horsebit 1955 bag into a contemporary masterpiece while retaining its classic allure.

The following are some of the features that can be seen in the bag:

Asymmetric Silhouette

The bag boasts an unconventional and innovative asymmetric design. This novel approach adds a modern twist to the classic bag, making it a standout piece.

Chained Straps

It features stylish chained straps, which elevate its aesthetic appeal. These straps not only serve a functional purpose, but also add a touch of elegance to the design.

Traditional Horsebit Hardware

The Horsebit hardware, a signature of Gucci's legacy, is seamlessly integrated into the bag. This element pays homage to the brand's rich history while aligning with contemporary taste.

Material - Demetra in Focus

The bag is crafted in animal-free Demetra fabric, highlighting Gucci's commitment to cruelty-free products. This fabric is soft, durable, and ethically crafted by Gucci artisans in Italy.

Color Variants

The Billie Eilish x Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag collaboration offers the bag in two color variants: a sophisticated black leather and a vibrant brown monogram. Both options perfectly encapsulate the popstar's bold and distinctive style.

Sustainability at the core

The collaboration aligns with Eilish's advocacy for sustainable fashion, reflecting in the choice of materials and design ethos.

The Legacy of Gucci Horsebit 1955 Bag

The Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag has a legacy that dates back to the 1950s. Sabato De Sarno's entrance as Creative Director has rejuvenated the brand, ensuring that classic designs like the Horsebit 1955 bag continue to evolve.

Billie Eilish's history with sustainable fashion

Billie Eilish, a vegan since age 12, has long advocated for sustainable fashion. In 2021, she collaborated with Nike for a vegan and sustainable sneaker line and was named PETA's Person of the Year.

Campaign Details

The campaign, led by photographer Tyrell Hampton, features cinematic visuals accompanied by Eilish's music, further enriching the narrative of the Billie Eilish x Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag collaboration.

The Billie Eilish x Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag collaboration beautifully marries tradition with innovation. Priced at $3,200 and $3,500 respectively, the bags are not just fashion accessories but symbols of ethical luxury.

As champions of sustainable fashion, both Eilish and Gucci invite fashion enthusiasts to indulge in luxury, while also being conscious of their ecological footprint.