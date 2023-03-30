"Sounds kind of disturbing”: Viral Cup Noodles breakfast ramen leaves the internet in a frenzy

The Instant Noodle brand Cup Noodles' latest limited edition breakfast-flavored ramen has gone viral. The brand announced its whacky flavor offering on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Priscila Stanton, senior VP at Nissin Foods USA, the parent company, compared it to a classic diner breakfast without the hassle of making the meal, stating:

"(The) idea was about how you bring all of those great breakfast cravings into a cup."

Original Cup Noodles @OrigCupNoodles YOU'RE NOT DREAMING, CUP NOODLES CREW!!!

OUR NEW LIMITED EDITION BREAKFAST FLAVOR IS HERE!!!

This budget-friendly meal in a cup combines flavors of sausage, maple syrup, pancakes, and eggs and takes less than four minutes to prepare. Additionally, each cup of noodles comes with large chunks of sausage and eggs.

The Cup Noodles Breakfast has a more saucy base than a regular soupy base. The company urged consumers to customize their meal by adding condiments like hot sauce and maple syrup or even adding rice.

As news of the new limited-time offer spread, netizens were surprised and took to social media to share their thoughts. Many were skeptical of the flavor but were still ready to give it a try.

"Can't get them at my local Walmart": Internet users react to Cup Noodles Breakfast

Some netizens were of the opinion that Cup Noodles contain a high amount of sodium, and as such, the meal was not a healthy way to start the day. Meanwhile, others were excited by the news and eager to give it a go.

While many rushed to their local Walmart stores to get their hands on the noodles, they were disappointed to find it unavailable.

Some were not so impressed by the offering;

Others even wondered if the whacky product was just an April fool's prank.

Here are some more responses seen on Twitter:

These instant ramen cup noodles are available exclusively at participating Walmart stores and on the company's website. They retail starting at $1.18, making them an affordable option for all.

Last fall, the company experimented with a limited-time offering in Pumpkin Spice flavor. According to Priscila Stanton, it sold "very well," demonstrating that people are open to trying newer flavors. She added:

"Part of the fun is getting people to have that conversation about whether something is going to be amazing or not.”

Cup Noodles Breakfast is the second non-traditional flavor launched by the company.

