TikToker alleges that Austin McBroom made people sign NDAs to not disclose the identity of his "secret daughter" 

ACE family star Austin McBroom has recently come under severe scrutiny online, after claims made by a TikToker alleged that he had borne a "secret child."

The TikTok user states that they have proof of Austin McBroom's child's existence, as they work at the preschool where he checks his daughter in. The rumours have arisen hot on the heels of another claim that a TikTok user made, stating that she was paid by Austin's wife, Catherine, to abort their child.

Austin McBroom reportedly hiding secret daughter's identity behind NDAs

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Ace Family’s Austin McBroom allegedly has another daughter. According to a TikToker who worked at a preschool Austin’s alleged daughter attended, Austin allegedly had staff members at the school sign NDAs and is allegedly listed as the baby’s father. pic.twitter.com/r0TLAh4VmS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 9, 2021

An anonymous TikTok user claims that Austin McBroom's "secret daughter" attended the preschool where they worked in the past. The TikToker states that the baby is "100% Austin McBroom's child" and that they, and every staff member of the preschool, were legally bound to a non-disclosure agreement to keep the identity of his daughter a secret.

The TikToker also claims that he provides monetary support to the child, and that he is officially listed as the baby's father on the enrollment documentation.

Some fans, however, are not convinced, as they believe the claims are completely false, and that the TikTok user is stirring up fake drama to get clout on social media. Other users are more concerned about the baby's future, as the TikTok user exposes not just the baby's name, but also her appearance in photographs.

that seems kinda wrong?? like maybe he’s just trying to protect the baby’s identity from the public — ely! (@FUGlOMIS) April 9, 2021

This is awful... and so sad the fact that you are giving it more publicity... this is private information that should never been disclosed in public. AWFUL — #NeverReallyOver (@intokpyouseeme) April 9, 2021

Even marked out, putting the kids picture out there is one hiccup from going too damn far.

Plus she taking pics of someone kids and keeping them, that creepy

Dad maybe an ass but bringing the kid unto it is wrong — Rain (@RainYaha) April 9, 2021

Not a fan of the McBroom fan, so call me crazy, but I don't think an NDA should have been signed to have the staff keep this "secret". People think this is tea on Austin, but it's a child life's - so I'm hella side eyeing the staff member. What she did may be illegal. — Tara (@Fan_Munster32) April 9, 2021

I don't know... everything about this seem shady and wrong. No matter if is true or not. Like ew can we live families alone? Kick Austin all you want but let the family alone. — Montse 🏳️‍🌈 (@montselech) April 9, 2021

Kinda sad everyone just believes random shit from literally anyone nowadays lol — 👄 (@gigi556xo) April 9, 2021

I’m pretty sure this isn’t true!! In the girls original tiktock she said it was a joke!! — Pinkshadow (@stephkutz44) April 9, 2021

So gross that someone just went and posted a CHILD all over social media. 🤢

Leave kids alone, damn!!! Just because they MIGHT have a known parent 🙄 — Tati G (@tatig13) April 9, 2021

Clout is a hell of a thing — Miles Frazier (@miles_frazier) April 9, 2021

I hate Austin but screw these people. Posting a child's face, name and details online, for what? To shame Austin? For clout.



(this is probably not going to go the way the OPs think it's going to go) — Ann Teefa. #blm (@DrAnniiDoll) April 9, 2021

With the hotly anticipated Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall fight coming up soon, clout chasers may be looking to jump on the bandwagon with bold claims that seemingly have no merit. Austin McBroom has yet to comment on any of the allegations so far.

