TikToker alleges that Austin McBroom made people sign NDAs to not disclose the identity of his "secret daughter" 

ACE family star Austin McBroom has recently come under severe scrutiny online, after claims made by a TikToker alleged that he had borne a "secret child."
The TikTok user states that they have proof of Austin McBroom's child's existence, as they work at the preschool where he checks his daughter in. The rumours have arisen hot on the heels of another claim that a TikTok user made, stating that she was paid by Austin's wife, Catherine, to abort their child.
Also read: Bryce Hall claims to have defeated Stromedy in the first round as their feud seemingly comes to an end
Austin McBroom reportedly hiding secret daughter's identity behind NDAs
An anonymous TikTok user claims that Austin McBroom's "secret daughter" attended the preschool where they worked in the past. The TikToker states that the baby is "100% Austin McBroom's child" and that they, and every staff member of the preschool, were legally bound to a non-disclosure agreement to keep the identity of his daughter a secret.
The TikToker also claims that he provides monetary support to the child, and that he is officially listed as the baby's father on the enrollment documentation.
Some fans, however, are not convinced, as they believe the claims are completely false, and that the TikTok user is stirring up fake drama to get clout on social media. Other users are more concerned about the baby's future, as the TikTok user exposes not just the baby's name, but also her appearance in photographs.
With the hotly anticipated Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall fight coming up soon, clout chasers may be looking to jump on the bandwagon with bold claims that seemingly have no merit. Austin McBroom has yet to comment on any of the allegations so far.
Also read: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4: Dawn of "Evil Captain America" as John Walker goes rogue after Lemar Hoskins' death