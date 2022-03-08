TikToker goes viral after claiming Dua Lipa's Levitating lawsuits are baseless

Earlier this month, a band called "Artikal Sound System" claimed that Dua Lipa had ripped off her song Levitating from their 2017 track Live Your Life. The news filled up social media with users sharing their views about the lawsuit.

Numerous creators have made videos, explaining the lawsuit and its details. Among them, a TikToker has not only claimed that the entire lawsuit is baseless but has provided substantial arguments to back his claims.

Mathias Morte (@mathiasmorte), a music creator on TikTok, posted a video with the caption:

"Not this again."

Via the post, he explained how similar sound keys and chords are not solid proof of copyright infringement. His video was viewed over 175k times and received over 30k likes.

He later posted more videos explaining his theory and other important points to back up his claim.

Mathias Morte views the Dua Lipa lawsuit from a musician's point of perspective

Morte added that vocal rhythm and melody are important factors in a music copyright situation because many songs use the same chords and keys. He further explained that similarities in one small section of the song also do not qualify as infringement.

He used Outcast's song Rosa Parks as an example. The song was released in 1998 and has almost identical beats. He mentioned that he was reminded of the song Get Down On It by Kool & The Gang when he first heard Levitating by Dua Lipa due to both songs following the same progression.

sweetest lip🧁 DUA X MEGAN 3/11 @lipasexual PURE. EVIL. THEY stole DUA’S work, and they went to unbelievable lengths to make it seem like SHE was the thief. RETRIBUTION WILL BE PAID PURE. EVIL. THEY stole DUA’S work, and they went to unbelievable lengths to make it seem like SHE was the thief. RETRIBUTION WILL BE PAID https://t.co/nitv8q7kwC

He then posted a second video, which was viewed 790k times. In it, he explained his conspiracy theory about the lawsuit. He pointed out that all the versions of Live Your Life have recently been posted on YouTube, while Dua Lipa's song is close to being two years old.

Moreover, the only place where the song was uploaded in 2017 was Soundcloud. He pointed out that Soundcloud lets owners replace tracks without changing the comments and statistics of the original upload.

He noted that the oldest comment on the Soundcloud track was only a few weeks old, questioning why Artikal Sound System took two years to voice the music theft.

In his third, and as of this writing, most recent video on the topic, he revealed that Luxxury, another music creator on TikTok, reached out to inform him that the band released physical copies of the album in 2017. This prompted Morte to quickly order one of the album CDs for himself.

The TikToker has promised to make at least one more video on the topic once he receives the album.

