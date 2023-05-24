Tin & Tina on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix's new Spanish horror movie, Tin & Tina, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film tells the story of a couple who, after being devastated following a tragic miscarriage, decide to adopt twins. However, the twins seem to have a peculiar obsession towards religion, which soon turns their lives upside down.

The movie features Milena Smit and Jaime Lorente in the lead roles, alongside various others who play crucial supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Rubin Stein.

Tin & Tina trailer focuses on a couple whose seemingly happy marriage takes a tragic turn

The official trailer for Tin & Tina offers a glimpse of the various shocking events set to unfold in the slowburn thriller movie. The trailer opens with the lead couple's wedding, which ends in a tragedy.

Following a miscarriage, they adopt twins from a church. While initially their life seems happy, gradually, certain shocking truths about the twins are discovered as the couple's lives are thrown into complete chaos.

Overall, the trailer maintains a serene but haunting tone that fans of character-driven psychological thrillers would certainly enjoy. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Netflix:

''After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.''

Based on the official synopsis and the trailer, viewers can expect a scary thriller film that explores several themes like religion, family, marriage, and many others. Tin & Tina was screened at several film festivals, wherein it received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised its atmosphere, tone, writing, and performances by the actors, among other things.

In brief, about Tin & Tina cast

The movie features Milena Smit in one of the lead roles as Lola, a young woman who's going through an extremely difficult time following her miscarriage. Smit is brilliantly cast in the role as she perfectly captures her character's pain, sadness, fear, and angst with absolute ease. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from the new Spanish psychological thriller movie, Smit is widely known for her performances in various other films and shows like The Snow Girl, The Girl in the Mirror, Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers, and many more.

Starring alongside Smit in another important role is actor Jaime Lorente, who essays the role of Adolfo. Adolfo is Lola's beloved husband who tries his best to help his wife get through a very difficult phase in their lives.

Lorente and Smit share great onscreen chemistry, which further elevates the trailer to a different level altogether. Lorente looks impressive in the trailer as he depicts the anguish that consumes his character. Fans can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include Cristo y Rey, Martínez y Hermanos, Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?, and many more. The rest of the supporting cast includes Anastasia Russo, Carlos González Morollón, Teresa Rabal, and many others.

Don't miss Tin & Tina on Netflix on Friday, May 26, 2023.

