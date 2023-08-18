Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, August 18, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Friday, August 18, 2023. The game show is continuing its coverage of the Tournament of Champions from the previous fall, which also happened to be the most exciting part of the previous season as it featured some of the best contestants from the 38th season, which remains one of Jeopardy!'s finest seasons. The upcoming episode will also feature a few incredible players and a tough question as things heat up in the Tournament of Champions.

Friday's episode of the popular game show will feature Jackie Kelly, a pension calculation developer from Cary, North Carolina, Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas, and Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota. All three players had left their legacy behind in the 38th season, leaving fans to witness a great battle in this face-off. The winner from here will go on to play in the semi-finals.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most revered game shows in the history of America. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then evolved gloriously over 39 seasons and thousands of episodes. The game show's appeal crosses boundaries and age groups, having captivated generations of fans with its offbeat nature and engaging format. The final round of the game show is also often credited with engaging the viewers, giving the game show its global appeal.

The final round is easily one of its most unique features. It has some interesting twists for the participants and also allows viewers to partake from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can still be a complicated procedure. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, August 18, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The name of this city may come from “dur”, meaning water, a reference to the Helvetian people’s settlement on a lake."

This question is from the category "World Cities." Though this is a common topic, the question is a rather difficult one, mainly because this is the Tournament of Champions.

Friday, August 18, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The name of this city may come from “dur”, meaning water, a reference to the Helvetian people’s settlement on a lake.

Solution: Zurich, Switzerland.

Switzerland is also known by its Latin name, Confoederatio Helvetica.

Friday, August 18, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming encore episode of Jeopardy!