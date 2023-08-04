Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, August 4, 2023

It has been one week since the final episode of Jeopardy!'s 39th season aired, but that has not tarnished the fanfare even slightly. The popular game show continues airing its encore episodes in a bid to keep fans busy till the new season premieres. The upcoming episode will continue the coverage of the Second Chance Tournament from 2022. The next week will most likely delve into another part of the 39th season, especially with so many memorable days yet to be reaired.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Molly Karol will face off against Jessica Stephens and James Fraser. As for today's game, James Fraser leads the line with $30,929 from the previous episode, followed by Jessica Stephens, who made $28,600, and then Molly, who sits at $15,600.

Jeopardy! is considered one of the most prominent game shows in America. Because of its lengthy run from the early 1960s, the historical game show had many seasons under its belt. It is widely known for its offbeat format and engaging nature - things that have become synonymous with the name Jeopardy!.

Moreover, the final round of the game show plays a large part in its soaring popularity. This is because the final round has many offbeat segments dedicated to the participants, allowing viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the fans of Jeopardy!. However, this can often be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, August 4, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This character from an 1859 novel symbolizes the fates, who in mythology spin the web of life, measure it & cut it off."

This question is from the category "19th Century Literary Characters." This is from a common topic but is an interesting narrowing down of the same. Fans who do not remember this answer may have fun deciphering it.

Friday, August 4, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This character from an 1859 novel symbolizes the fates, who in mythology spin the web of life, measure it & cut it off.

Solution: Madame DeFarge.

Charles Dickens's A Tale of Two Cities, Madame DeFarge is the character who sits by the guillotine during executions and knits.

Friday, August 4, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are James Fraser, a Naval aviator from Newport Beach, California, Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, and Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming encore episode of Jeopardy!