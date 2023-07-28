Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, July 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode for the final time this season on Friday, July 28, 2023. Starting next week, the game show will air encore episodes, beginning with the Second Chance Competition and the Tournament of Champions. This year's encore episodes, however, may lack the excitement of the previous ones because the majority of the season has been low-scoring. The final episode will mark the return of Lucas Partridge, who effectively took his streak to the final day of the show after winning yesterday's game.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Lucas Partridge, a school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada, will face off against Sharon Bishop, a high school Spanish teacher from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Monika Chavez, a career education librarian from Alhambra, California. Lucas has already managed to win an admirable $42,200 in his first two days and would look to win as much as possible today.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular game show of all time. It began its run decades ago in the early 1960s, and over the past 39 seasons, it has managed to captivate fans around the globe. This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format of the show. Moreover, the final round is also considered a key component in the rising popularity of the American game show.

The final round of Jeopardy! is considered its most exciting aspect. It not only has a couple of challenges reserved for the participants, but it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, doing this regularly can still be a cumbersome process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, July 28, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Word Origins"

"Theories on the origin of this, a style of journalism, include Cajun slang for unhinged jazz & Boston slang for a person on a bender."

A trivia-related question and a favorite topic around the world, this one is on the more complex side of things.

Friday, July 28, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

Solution: gonzo.

The term "gonzo" has been used by several big names like William Stephenson in Gonzo Republic: Hunter S. Thompson’s America.

Friday, July 28, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Lucas Partridge, a school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada, Sharon Bishop, a high school Spanish teacher from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Monika Chavez, a career education librarian from Alhambra, California.

