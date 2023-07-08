Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 7, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! season 39 aired a brand new episode on Friday, July 7, 2023, featuring three players. While one contestant was a returning champion from the previous episode, the remaining two were new players. One-day winner Alex Gordon, a medical student from Somers, New York, returned to the latest episode to defend his win.

The official synopsis of the Emmy-winning game show reads:

"A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

In the latest episode, Alex played against two contenders — Tom Zulewski, a sports writer & author from Washington, Utah, and Raquel Stewart, an accountant from Austin, Texas.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Alex Gordon

Alex Gordon first appeared on Jeopardy! Season 39 in the July 6 episode and started his winning streak. He played wonderfully in the latest episode as well.

The categories for the first round included I’ve Got Your Atomic Number, Historical Hodgepodge, Seeing Right Through You, Eagles, Hotel California, and Take It “E-Z.”

Returning champion Alex had a great start as he finished off the first round with 13 correct answers and two incorrect responses. New player Raquel Stewart too tried her level best to come closer to Alex’s score but was unable to do so. She gave eight correct and two incorrect answers.

Tom Zulewski, on the other hand, lost a Daily Double which brought his scores to negative. However, he crawled his way back to the positive side after giving three correct answers. On the whole, Tom delivered seven correct and three incorrect responses.

The scores of the players in the first round were Alex at $6,600, Raquel at $3,800, and Tom at $800.

In the second round, the categories were A Bridge Too Far, Country Singers In Country Songs, Ancient Artifacts, We Live In A Society, Behind The Bond, and Only One Consonant.

Raquel came pretty close to Alex’s score in the Double Jeopardy round. But a missed Daily Double created a big gap between the two players’ scores. While Alex gave 12 correct answers, Raquel delivered 10 correct responses. Tom landed in third place as he gave only two correct answers.

The scores of the players in the second round were Alex at $16,300, Raquel at $7,800, and Tom at $2,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Alex and Raquel gave the correct answer to the final question. As the score difference between the players was huge, Raquel was unable to beat Alex for first place. She landed in second position, while Tom ranked third in the final round.

Hence, Alex Gordon won Jeopardy! today.

Alex Gordon: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of the July 7 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, was under the category of “History & Nature” and the clue read:

“In March 1519, these were again seen in mainland N. America for the first time in 10,000 years with the arrival of 16 of them.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Horses.”

Raquel and Alex gave the correct answer while Tom wrote, “alligators.” Take a look at the final results of the July 7 episode:

Alex Gordon: $16,300 + $200 = $16,500 (What are horses?) (2-day total: $41,500)

Raquel Stewart: $7,800 + $5,000 = $12,800 (What is the horse?)

Tom Zulewski: $2,400 – $2,300 = $100 (What is alligators?)

With today’s win, Alex became the two-day champion and will return to play his third game next week.

The syndicated game show will air a new episode on Monday, July 10, 2023.

