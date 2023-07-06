Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Thursday, July 6, 2023. This episode will see another new champion after the previous one failed to continue for more than a single day. This has become a recurring issue in this new season of the show, as most contestants failed to make a lasting mark. Compared to the current season, the previous season of the show happened to be one of the most exciting ones, with contestants creating new records day in and day out.

In the upcoming round of the game show, freshly crowned champion Anji Nyquist, a social media coordinator from Minneapolis, Minnesota, will face off against Alex Gordon, a medical student from Somers, New York, and Carol Oppenheim, a retired computer programmer from Owings Mills, Maryland. Anji Nyquist managed to earn a fair $8,800 on her debut day and will look forward to making more, but most viewers will not get their hopes high.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular and historic shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since then managed to consistently captivate viewers from around the world. This has largely been because of the offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show, elements that have become a signature of the show for years. Moreover, the lasting popularity also stems from the unique final round, which is also credited as one of the primary reasons for the soaring popularity in recent years.

The final round of Jeopardy! is a multi-faceted trump card of the show, which puts the participants through some offbeat challenges and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their respective homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the fans of the show.

But it can still be quite a complicated process for most contestants. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

July 6, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "20th Century Lit"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Squashing the allegory theory, the daughters of the author of this novel say it’s “just a story about rabbits”"

This is not a difficult topic, and it is regularly introduced on this game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, July 6, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Squashing the allegory theory, the daughters of the author of this novel say it’s “just a story about rabbits”

Solution: Watership Down.

Richard Adams’s 1972 work Watership Down was originally a story he told his two daughters.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

