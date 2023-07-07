Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 6, 2023, Thursday

Anji Nyquist returned on Jeopardy! on Thursday, July 6, to defend her title as the one-day winner. She is a social media coordinator from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and defeated two players in her previous game, earning $8800 in the process.

The synopsis of the game reads:

Her challengers include Alex Gordon, a medical student from Somers, New York, and Carol Oppenheim, a retired computer programmer from Owings Mills, Maryland.

The three players were supposed to answer as many questions as possible in a given period of time on various topics like History and Literature.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Alex Gordon

Alex Gordon did not give anyone a chance to answer many questions and led the game throughout. Anji failed to even get a single daily double, losing her crown as the winner.

The categories under the first round were Myth Misery, A Tv Series, So I’M Reading This Book, Antiques, Road and “Show.”

Alex had a very impressive opening round with over 12 correct answers in just a few clues. Carol tried to fight him but almost went back to $0 after a missed daily double.

In total, Alex gave 12 correct and 3 incorrect responses. Anji answered 4 questions correctly with no wrong response and Carol gave 6 right against 2 wrong answers.

The score after the round was Alex at $5400, Anji at $2600, and Carol at $200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Geographic Anagrams, The Main Ingredient, Science, 10-Letter Adjectives, Names In History, and Some “Hard” Songs.

Carol tried her best to recover some of her lost score but Alex found both the daily doubles, scoring $7500 in them.

In total, Alex gave 25 correct responses against 5 wrong ones. Carol answered 15 correct answers with 6 incorrect ones, while Anji gave 8 right answers with no incorrect response.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Alex at $22,900, Carol at $7800, and Anji at $7000.

Carol and Alex both got the final question correct, with Alex taking over the entire game with a score of a massive $25,000.

Hence, Alex Gordon won Jeopardy! today

Alex Gordon : Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! on July 5 was under the category Century Lit. The statement read:

"Squashing the allegory theory, the daughters of the author of this novel say it’s “just a story about rabbits”"

The correct response was “What is Watership Down?” and Anji failed to get it right. Carol scored $6201 in the round while Alex led the game with a bet of $2100.

The final score of the game was:

Alex Gordon: $22,900 + $2,100 = $25,000 (What is Watership Down?) (1-day total: $25,000)

Carol Oppenheim: $7,800 + $6,201 = $14,001 (What is Watership Down?)

Anji Nyquist $7,000 – $7,000 = $0 (What is ?)

As the new winner, Alex will have to defend his title against new players in the upcoming episodes. He can reach the Tournament of Champions with just four more victories.

Alex Gordon will play against Tom Zulewski and Raquel Stewart in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Friday, July 7.

