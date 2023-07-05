Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode and a new champion on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Despite some spark in the first game, the previous champion could not last for more than a day. This episode will mark the return of Kate Campolieta.

Much like the rest of season 39, the last couple of weeks have also seen a very unsteady phase in the competition, with most champions failing to create meaningful streaks. This is in sharp contrast to the previous season, which was widely regarded as one of the best seasons of the game show in a long time.

In the upcoming episode of the popular American game show, Kate Campolieta will play her second game of the competition against Aubrey Gilleran and Anji Nyquist. Campolieta managed to win $11,513 on her first day, which is not bad for starters.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It originally began in the early 1960s and has since continued to captivate fans over the many decades and seasons, becoming renowned around the world. The primary part of the show's appeal comes from its engaging nature and offbeat format. This has become a signature feature over the many years of the show's existence.

Moreover, the final round of the game show is widely considered one of the primary reasons for its recent popularity. The final round has many offbeat elements that set it apart, and it also allows viewers to participate in the final round from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the show.

However, this can often be a difficult process for the fans of the game show. To make their work easy, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, July 5, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"Nicknamed “the kingdom in the sky," this landlocked nation is the only country in the world to lie entirely above 4,000 feet."

This question is from the category "African Countries." This is a rather common topic and should not be very difficult for hardcore trivia fans.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: Nicknamed “the kingdom in the sky," this landlocked nation is the only country in the world to lie entirely above 4,000 feet.

Solution: Lesotho.

Lesotho is the only country in the world to lie entirely above 4,000 feet and hence has the nickname "the Kingdom in the Sky."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Kate Campolieta, a Corporate Communications Specialist from Simsbury, Connecticut, Aubrey Gilleran, a High School English Teacher from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Anji Nyquist, a Social Media Coordinator from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

