Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, bringing along a new champion. This season of the game show has been extremely shaky, with contestants failing to hit the mark with their streaks for almost the entire season. This is very different from the previous season of the game show, which saw many participants flourish and create some breathtaking streaks. This episode will mark the second game for Chris Ban, who won quite convincingly in the last game.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, the freshly-crowned champion, Chris Ban, an Oral and Facial Surgeon from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will face off against Vic Goel, a Lawyer from Vienna, Virginia, and Bryan White, a Senior Regulatory Compliance Analyst from Santa Maria, California. Chris Ben began the game with an impressive $13,000 on his first day and will look to make the most of the upcoming games.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to reign over the game show market for decades. This is because the popular game show has an engaging format and an offbeat nature, things that make it stand out amidst the competition. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also quite well known for driving up its popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the most interesting things about the show. Not only does it have a unique palette of challenges for the participants, but it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can typically be a difficult procedure. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He created a chest drain valve that aided breathing in wounded soldiers in Vietnam but is better known for a lifesaving measure."

This question is from the category "The Medical World." Though this sounds like a common topic, it has rarely appeared this season. It should be quite interesting to see the participants battle this one out.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: He created a chest drain valve that aided breathing in wounded soldiers in Vietnam but is better known for a lifesaving measure.

Solution: Henry Heimlich.

Henry Heimlich created a chest drain valve that aided breathing for wounded soldiers during the Vietnam War.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the game show are Chris Ban, an Oral and Facial Surgeon from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Vic Goel, a Lawyer from Vienna, Virginia; and Bryan White, a Senior Regulatory Compliance Analyst from Santa Maria, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

