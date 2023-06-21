Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, bringing back Ben Goldstein, who's managed to retain his spot as the champion for the past three days. The previous days of this season have seen contestants struggling to maintain a strong streak. In recent weeks, more players have managed to gain bigger streaks. Similarly, Ben Goldstein has already managed to win three games back-to-back and will play his fourth game of the competition.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Goldstein will face off against Nabeela Rahman and Lee Papa. Ben Goldstein has managed to win approximately $21,293 in three days, which is on the lower end. Despite this, Ben has played quite cautiously and managed to win one game after another.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It started back in the 1960s and has since managed to captivate viewers with its engaging nature and offbeat format. Though it goes back decades, the game show is more popular now than ever before, which is a big achievement in itself. Apart from its format, the final round is also considered one of the primary reasons for the game show's popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy : youtu.be/Rzz-a4OwouI Sometimes it pays off to give from the heart 🤗 Sometimes it pays off to give from the heart 🤗❤️: youtu.be/Rzz-a4OwouI https://t.co/7aYkp4xnlS

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the leading reasons for its growing popularity. This is because the final round has many offbeat twists for the participants. It also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the cult fanbase of the game show.

However, it can still be quite a cumbersome process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The Bass Strait divides Tasmania & mainland Australia & hydrographers have disputed which of these 2 larger bodies it’s part of."

This question is from the category "World of Water." An interesting topic, it is rooted in Geography, which happens to be extremely common in trivia circles.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The Bass Strait divides Tasmania and mainland Australia, and hydrographers have disputed which of these two larger bodies it’s part of

Solution: Indian and Pacific Oceans

The Bass Strait divides Tasmania and mainland Australia, and hydrographers have previously disputed if it is Indian or Pacific Ocean. However, this question can have multiple solutions.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy We hope you’re in first place for this Olympics Final Jeopardy! clue 🥇🥈🥉: youtu.be/fC0xv2U42DM We hope you’re in first place for this Olympics Final Jeopardy! clue 🥇🥈🥉: youtu.be/fC0xv2U42DM https://t.co/8CXFPBQR1u

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Goldstein, a content marketing specialist from Dexter, Michigan, Nabeela Rahman, a cooperative education coordinator from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Lee Papa, a professor from Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

