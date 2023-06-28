Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 27, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 pm ET. The episode featured two-day winner Donna Matturr competing against two new challengers. Donna is a librarian from Columbus, Ohio, who has earned $40,200 in the past two games.

Her competitors for the episode were Erin Gold, a teacher from Aurora, Colorado, and Chris Ban, an oral & facial surgeon from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The three players were supposed to answer the maximum number of questions within a fixed period of time across three rounds, to earn money and score.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Chris Ban

Despite her best attempts, Donna failed to lead any round and did not manage to win the game in the last round. Chris had a slow start but was still able to take over the game by the end.

The categories under the first round were Some Thoughts On The Book, Only Fans, Australian Universities, What Are You Made Of?, Starts With “Z,” and It Came From New Jersey.

Erin got off to an amazing start but lost $1000 in a simple bet. Donna took advantage of this and gave her best in the latter half, even scoring a daily double. Still, Erin had enough score to lead the round with 11 correct and 1 incorrect response. Donna and Chris gave 9 and 5 right answers, respectively, against 2 and 3 wrong answers.

The scores after the round was Erin at $6000, Donna at $5200, and Chris at -$600.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Country, Please, War Films, Banking “A” “B” “C”s, Word Origins, 2001, and A Space Odyssey.

The players failed to respond to several easy clues but Chris managed to rebound well by finding the first daily double. Erin could not give the response to the final daily double, getting 17 questions right and 4 wrong. Donna and Chris answered 16 and 13 correct answers against 6 and 3 wrong answers, respectively.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Donna at $8400, Chris at $8000, and Erin at $7600.

Chris was the only player who knew the final answer, earning $13,000 in total in the round.

Hence, Chris Ban won Jeopardy! today.

Chris Ban: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final clue of Jeopardy! game 2017 was under the category 19th Century Literature. The statement read:

"In 1896 new spider species were named for a wolf, a panther & a snake from a work published 2 years earlier by this man."

The correct answer was “Who is Rudyard Kipling?” but only Chris managed to give it, earning $5000 in the round. Erin and Donna lost $5600 and $2400, respectively, as they could not guess the response.

The final score of the game was as follows:

Chris Ban: $8,000 + $5,000 = $13,000 (Who is Rudyard Kipling?) (1-day total: $13,000)

Erin Gold: $7,600 – $2,000 = $5,600 (Who is Robert Louis Steveson?)

Donna Matturri: $8,400 – $6,000 = $2,400 (Who is Verne?)

As the new winner, Chris will have to defend his win against new players in the upcoming episodes, until someone defeats him. He might be able to join the Tournament of Champions if he manages to win 4 more games.

Chris will play against Vic Goel and Bryan White in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, June 28.

Poll : 0 votes