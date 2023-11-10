Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, November 10, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, November 10, 2023, bringing back the intriguing Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which has dominated the game show since it returned for the 40th season. This episode will mark the second game in the Clubs bracket after the previous bracket concluded earlier this week.

The upcoming game show will mark the second set of contestants out of the 27 participating for one spot in the Tournament of Champions, one of the most coveted competitions in the game show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Alan Johnson, an analytics engineer from Metuchen, New Jersey, Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California, and Kate Lazo, an educational consultant from Walnut Creek, California. With all three participants having appeared in the game show before, it will be tough to separate them ahead of the game. Denis Chase statistically stands out from the other two.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most prominent game shows in the history of American television. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to captivate fans all around the globe. The game show's appeal stretches beyond borders and age groups,largely owing to its unique format and engaging characteristics, which have become its distinctive features. Additionally, the final round also adds to the appeal of the game show.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. The most important thing about the final round of the game show is its ability to allow viewers to participate. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show's fans. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details for the upcoming episode below.

November 10, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The 1456 posthumous annulment of this woman’s sentence by the Church was witnessed by her mother Isabelle."

This question is from the category "The Catholic Church." This is not the most common topic in the game show and may pose a surprise.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, November 10, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Joan of Arc.

This solution refers to the famous story of Joan of Arc, whose appearance at Orléans in 1429 had caused a French victory.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, November 10, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Alan Johnson, an analytics engineer from Metuchen, New Jersey; Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California; and Kate Lazo, an educational consultant from Walnut Creek, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!