Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, November 17, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on November 17, 2023, bringing back the very intriguing Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is currently in the third bracket, titled Clubs. This round will also see 27 contestants play for a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

The 40th season of the show has been dominated by this contest since it returned after the hiatus. This is mainly because of the WGA strike, which was still underway when the show returned, but things have been quite exciting ever since.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Carrie Cadwallader, a business intelligence manager from Aurora, Colorado, will face off against David Ferrara, a Realtor from Los Angeles, California, and Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Like the contestants before them, all three have appeared in the game show before and are sufficiently experienced. Danielle Maurer of course, stands out in this round as she ended Mattea Roach's exceptional streak in the 38th season.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The game show's long and illustrious history goes back to the early 1960s when it first started. Since then, the show has captivated fans from around the world. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat nature and engaging format. These have become defining features that have set the show apart. The final round of the gameshow has also aided this.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the main reasons for its growing popularity. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 17, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In his first appearance in 1902, he was described as “betwixt-and-between” a boy & a bird."

This question is from the category "Literary Characters." This is a common topic in trivia circles and should not be surprising for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, November 17, 2023

J.M. Barrie's famous character Peter Pan first appeared in Barrie's 1902 novel The Little White Bird. Barrie later used Peter Pan's character two years later to create an entirely new story.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, November 17, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!