Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with an encore episode on Thursday, August 17, 2023, bringing back the beloved 30th Tournament of Champions. The show concluded its 39th season a few weeks ago and has since started reairing the most popular episodes from the previous season. After the Second Chance Tournament, the game show is now broadcasting the Tournament of Champions. It will soon air ordinary encore episodes from the remainder of the season, but not before it covers this very interesting competition. This is the 39th game of the 39th season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, John Focht, a software team lead originally from El Paso, Texas, Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois, and Courtney Shah, a community college instructor from Portland, Oregon, will face each other off in one of the most exciting showdowns in the Tournament of Champions. Those who do not remember the result of this episode from last year are in for a sweet treat.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most beloved game shows in the history of America. It kicked off back in the early 1960s and has since then managed to entertain generations of fans, becoming a household name across the globe in the process. It also managed to carve out a cult fanbase. This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format, which have become signature elements of the show. Moreover, the final round also plays a huge part in this rapidly soaring popularity.

Expand Tweet

The final round of Jeopardy! is perhaps the most important part of the show. Apart from providing the contestants with a steep set of challenges, this round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, August 17, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "Novel Locales"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This place from a 1933 novel lies in the Valley of Blue Moon, below a peak called Karakal."

This is a fascinating topic that is ideal for a Tournament of Champions round.

Thursday, August 17, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This place from a 1933 novel lies in the Valley of Blue Moon, below a peak called Karakal.

Solution: Shangri-La.

Shangri-La is a famous fictional utopia in the Tibetan highlands, as mentioned in James Hilton’s 1933 novel Lost Horizon.

Thursday, August 17, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are John Focht, a software team lead originally from El Paso, Texas, Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois, and Courtney Shah, a community college instructor from Portland, Oregon.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!