Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, August 10, 2023

The immensely popular game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with another episode on Thursday, August 10, 2023, bringing back an encore episode from the packed 39th season. It concluded almost two weeks back and has since then continued to air popular episodes from the season. This is a usual format for the American game show as it prepares for a 40th season in the upcoming months. However, this time things may be a little more difficult with the ongoing WGA strike.

The upcoming episode of the game show will feature another round from the Second Chance Tournament. This time, Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois, will face off against Jack Weller, a law student originally from San Diego, California, and Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland. The winner from the Second Chance Tournament will appear in the re-airing of the Tournament of Champions, which will most likely begin next week.

Jeopardy! is one of the most well-known game shows in the history of America. It began airing in the early 1960s and has managed to captivate generations of fans over the many decades and seasons in its long and illustrious history. The primary reason for this appeal of the game show is its engaging nature and offbeat format. Moreover, the final round is also considered one of the major reasons for the growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is regarded by many as its star attraction. It features a plethora of fun, intriguing, and unique elements that make it stand out for participants. But more importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, August 10, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "American Composers"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He turned to opera with the 1903 work “Guest of Honor”, likely inspired by Booker T. Washington’s dinner at the White House."

This is not a very easy topic, and it is not common either. It should be a fun guessing game for fans.

Thursday, August 10, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: He turned to opera with the 1903 work “Guest of Honor”, likely inspired by Booker T. Washington’s dinner at the White House.

Solution: Scott Joplin.

The renowned A Guest of Honor was the first opera by famed ragtime composer Scott Joplin.

Thursday, August 10, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois, Jack Weller, a law student originally from San Diego, California, and Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!