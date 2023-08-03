Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, August 3, 2023

The popular game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with an encore episode on Thursday, August 3, 2023. After the series concluded its packed 39th season the previous week, it entered a phase of reairing the most popular episodes from the previous season. This will go on for the coming weeks of the game show. Moreover, this time, the upcoming season may also be significantly delayed because of the WGA strike, which has brought almost all productions to a halt over the past few months.

In the upcoming rerun episode of the game show, Molly Karol will face off against Jessica Stephens and James Fraser. This episode is from the later phase of the Second Chance tournament. It is Game 29 of the 39th season. If fans do not remember this particular answer or the outcome of the final round, it will make for a very interesting watch, once again.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve significantly over the many seasons and decades. Its popularity stretches regions and generations. A large part of this is because of the engaging format and offbeat nature of the game show. Moreover, the final round is also a major reason why fans are captivated by the game show for years.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long pic.twitter.com/qM0LZM12lV The sun is out and #JeopardyRewatch is almost here!Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of its best-known features. It not only allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes but also has many offbeat elements for the participants. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated procedure. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, August 3, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"2 of the 3 countries that share land borders with Russia & China."

This question is from the category "International Borders." This is a very common topic in the game show as it is based on Geography, which keeps appearing throughout the season.

Thursday, August 3, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: 2 of the 3 countries that share land borders with Russia & China.

Solution: Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and North Korea.

This is quite a simple question, as Kazakhstan and Mongolia share significant borders with both Russia and China but North Korea does not.

Thursday, August 3, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are James Fraser, a Naval aviator from Newport Beach, California, Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, and Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!