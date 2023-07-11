Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on July 11, 2023, Tuesday. The brilliant game show is almost coming to an end this year, but we have yet to see a very strong contestant on the show. This is unlike the previous season, which saw multiple contestants across the entire season create some memorable performances. This upcoming episode will also see another new contestant in the form of James Tyler, who made a fair start to his first day, but few viewers will hope for anything great after what we have seen the entire season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, James Tyler, a senior editor from Blandon, Pennsylvania, will face off against Justin White, a director of orchestra personnel from Overland Park, Kansas, and Erin Sheedy, a library science graduate student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tyler has managed to win $8,200 on his first day. He will hope to make it to a few more rounds before his run comes to an end.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows to emerge in America. Originally starting out in the early 1960s, the game show has grown magnanimously over the many decades and seasons, becoming a known name across the globe. It is recognized for its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have managed to captivate fans over the long and illustrious history of the show. Moreover, the final round is also a pivotal part of this growing popularity.

Apart from its great social media presence, the final round has been credited as one of the primary reasons for this game show's popularity. The final round has many offbeat elements and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"A city of about 2.5 million people, since 1984 for political reasons it has been in the name of an Olympic team."

This question is from the category "Olympic Teams." This question is neither very broad nor specific and sits at the sweet ground for trivia fans.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A city of about 2.5 million people, since 1984 for political reasons it has been in the name of an Olympic team.

Solution: Taipei.

The Republic of China was known as Chinese Taipei for political and diplomatic reasons during the Olympics.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

