Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, July 27, 2023, bringing along another new champion. The response to this season of the show has been quite divisive, mainly because of the nature of the streaks. Contestants in this season of the game have failed to replicate the streaks that were witnessed in the previous season. Following the pattern, the previous champion also bid farewell after just one game, leaving Lucas Partridge to try and extend his streak to the end of the week.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Lucas Partridge will face off against Alicia Schaffer and Zach Razavi. Partridge managed to win an impressive $20,100, most of which came before the final round. This indicates that he is a strong contestant and would require some competition before he is jostled out.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most prominent game shows in the world. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since evolved dynamically to become one of the most renowned game shows on earth. This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show. Moreover, the final round also plays a vital role in engaging the fan following that it enjoys.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long pic.twitter.com/qM0LZM12lV The sun is out and #JeopardyRewatch is almost here!Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long

The final round of the game show is one of its stand-out aspects. It not only has a few twists and turns for the participants, but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, this can be a pretty complicated procedure. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, July 27, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Formed in 1831 to help with the conquest of Algeria, its ranks have included German, Turks & Chinese."

This question is from the category "Fighting Forces." This is a very offbeat topic and should prove to be amply interesting, mainly because it does not feature often in trivia-based spaces. The question is also particularly interesting.

Thursday, July 27, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Formed in 1831 to help with the conquest of Algeria, its ranks have included Germans, Turks & Chinese.

Solution: French Foreign Legion.

King Louis Philippe I founded the French Foreign Legion in 1831 to consolidate the foreign troops fighting under the French flag.

Thursday, July 27, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



It all comes down to Opera Source Material: pic.twitter.com/O5ZFNf6IJt Your big aria is coming up!It all comes down to Opera Source Material: youtu.be/I5gLf4eGgHQ

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Lucas Partridge, a school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada, Alicia Schaffer, a physician from Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lucas Partridge, a school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! only on your local stations.