Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Jeopardy! the fan-favorite trivia game show, returns with a brand new episode of its current season 39, this Wednesday, July 12, 2023. It is going to be the 218th game of the long-running show. This particular season has not seen many contestants giving striking performances, unlike the previous season, which had seen multiple participants perform exceedingly well. However, following the preceding episode, viewers have been quite hopeful for the upcoming episode.

In the previous episode of season 39, the audience has witnessed one of the contestants, Justin White from Kansas, becoming the 68th participant to win the regular play-game of the trivia show. White is also the only contestant who has gotten a Final Jeopardy correct regarding the Olympics. In his very first episode, Justin White has managed to garner a total of $14,701.

In today's episode, he will be seen battling it out against two promising new contestants, including Mia McGill from Minnesota and Ittai Sopher from Louisiana. Taking into account his performance in the previous episode, White is expected to try his best to keep up his winning streak.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Passing the baton to you! Did you fully qualify for this Final Jeopardy! clue? youtu.be/HsX_teNoBpA Passing the baton to you! Did you fully qualify for this Final Jeopardy! clue? youtu.be/HsX_teNoBpA https://t.co/5psDkPA8tU

The game show is undoubtedly one of the most beloved shows in the history of American game shows. Originally premiering in the 1960s, it has climbed to the very top with its many exciting seasons and games over several decades. The show has become a household name and a daily source of entertainment for many families who love trivia shows.

Moreover, the show's final round is the prime reason for its ever-growing and immense success over the years. It has its very own fan base, and this specific round has many quirky elements to it. It also presents the viewers with a thrilling opportunity to have a shot at the right answer to the final question before the episode airs. Thus, fans look forward to this part of the show with great enthusiasm and anticipation.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out the Final Jeopardy! question, answe,r and more significant details for today's episode.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Word on the street is you're ready for this Word Puzzles category 🧩 #Jeopardy Word on the street is you're ready for this Word Puzzles category 🧩 #Jeopardy! https://t.co/9qrxrjUO18

The final question for Game 218 of the latest season 39 of Jeopardy! reads as follows:

"A 1931 Charlie Chaplin film & a West Coast bookstore open since 1953 both bear this name."

This particular final question of today's episode belongs to the category, "Name's The Same." This is quite an off-beat yet fun category and is bound to excite both participants and the audience members.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and the solution to the new round's final Jeopardy! question has been stated as follows.

Clue: A 1931 Charlie Chaplin film & a West Coast bookstore open since 1953 both bear this name.

Solution: City Lights.

City Lights is widely considered to be the best movie by the silent era legend Charlie Chaplin. The romantic-comedy silent movie was released on January 30, 1931. Apart from playing the lead in the movie, Chaplin also served as the writer, director, and producer of the movie.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy If you think your bar trivia league is tough, wait til you hear about this one. Welcome to O'Brien's, where Jeopardy! alumni are regulars and the competition is fierce: jeopardy.com/listen/this_is… If you think your bar trivia league is tough, wait til you hear about this one. Welcome to O'Brien's, where Jeopardy! alumni are regulars and the competition is fierce: jeopardy.com/listen/this_is… https://t.co/g5z8rDkLNR

The three contestants for today's new episode of the game show are a director of orchestra personnel from Overland Park in Kansas, Justin White, a communications specialist from Minneapolis in Minnesota, Mia McGill, and a digital journalist and news producer from New Orleans in Louisiana, Ittai Sopher.

Watch these participants in action in the latest round of Jeopardy!

