Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. This episode will see yet another new champion, something that has been quite common over the entire 39th season. Unlike the previous season of the game show, this one has seen contestants significantly struggle to hold on longer. Not only has this season not seen any insane streaks, but it has also not seen regular intervals of strong streaks. This changed in the past couple of weeks with two contestants, Ben Chan, and Hannah Wilson, but the show seems to be back to its low-scoring ways.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, freshly crowned champion Ilhana Redzovic, an investment associate from Chicago, Illinois, will face off against Kyle Marshall, a library branch manager from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Lisa Gargiulo, a middle school English teacher from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Unlike the previous champion Diandra, Ilhana Redzovic has done pretty well on her first day, earning $20,400 in the process. She will hope to build on this in the upcoming days.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the world. This is both because of its long, long run and its intriguing format. The show has been around since the early 1960s and has made itself a household name over the period. It is best known for its unique nature, but the final round is also a major reason for the game show's popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out from the competition. But most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their respective homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the loyal fans of the show.

However, this can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Sports & The Movies"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A Geena Davis Inst. study found shortly after a 2012 franchise film’s release, women’s participation in this sport rose 105%."

This question is quite offbeat, specific, and fun. It should prove to be a very interesting final round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A Geena Davis Inst. study found shortly after a 2012 franchise film’s release, women’s participation in this sport rose 105%.

Solution: Archery.

In 2012, two blockbuster films with strong female leads, The Hunger Games and Brave changed the scenario for archery. The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media found that women’s participation in archery increased by 105% between 2012 and 2014.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ilhana Redzovic, an investment associate from Chicago, Illinois, Kyle Marshall, a library branch manager from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Lisa Gargiulo, a middle school English teacher from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

