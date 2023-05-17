Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, bringing back Ben Chan, who recently beat the promising Hannah Wilson. Despite the long gap between Ben Chan's appearances, the philosophy professor showed how good he was with a convincing win in the previous round of the show. He could be one of the contestants to rival the great streaks that fans saw in the previous season of the show.

In the upcoming episode of the popular American game show, Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, will play his sixth game against Brittani Seagren, a nurse practitioner from Bourbonnais, Illinois, and David Lu, a mail processing clerk from Los Angeles, California. Ben Chan already earned $157,000 in the five days of his game. He will surely look forward to winning much before his run concludes.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It started off in the early 1960s and has since then evolved into one of the best game shows in the world with 39 whole seasons under its belt. This is mainly because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature. Apart from this, the show is also renowned for its captivating final round.

The final round of the popular game show adds much-needed zeal to the already entertaining show. It not only has many exciting things for the participants but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can usually do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can be quite a complicated procedure, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "U.S. National Memorials"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Efforts recently began to reintroduce 2 species of oyster to help restore the contaminated waters of this, a national memorial."

This is quite a complicated topic as it is both rare and broad. It is also not a part of the regular trivia category.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds an additional layer of intrigue to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Efforts recently began to reintroduce 2 species of oyster to help restore the contaminated waters of this, a national memorial.

Solution: Pearl Harbor.

University of Hawaii at Hilo started working with U.S. Navy and Oahu Waterkeeper to improve the water quality at Pearl Harbour.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Brittani Seagren, a nurse practitioner from Bourbonnais, Illinois, and David Lu, a mail processing clerk from Los Angeles, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

