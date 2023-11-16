Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, November 16, 2023, bringing back the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard, which is currently undergoing its Clubs bracket. The game show has been airing these wildcard competitions since the new season returned. In this particular contest, another set of 27 participants will play against each other to book a place in the Tournament of Champions. The new participants from the 40th season are yet to arrive in the competition.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Scott Plummer will face off against Tim Moon and Amy Bekkerman. All three participants have previously appeared in the game show and will look to grab the headlines once again. Out of the three contestants, Tim Moon is the most likely champion, as he won $70,000 in his initial appearance in the game show.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began in the early 1960s and has since continued to entice fans across the globe with its exceptional content. The primary credit for the long-lasting popularity of Jeopardy!, which stretches for decades, goes to its offbeat format and engaging nature. These have become key elements that have lifted the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a key part in its ever-growing popularity.

The final round of the game show is one of the main reasons for its soaring popularity. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a regular practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, November 16, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming episode of the game show reads:

"1793 reports of the killing of a Hector Munro by a wild animal in India may have inspired one of this man’s best-known poems."

This question is from the category "Poets." This is a very broad category that is also quite common in trivia circles.

Thursday, November 16, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: 1793 reports of the killing of a Hector Munro by a wild animal in India may have inspired one of this man’s best-known poems.

Solution: William Blake.

In 1792, Sir Hector Munro's son was mauled by a tiger on Saugor Island, Bengal. This inspired The Tyger, a renowned poem by William Blake.

Thursday, November 16, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Bekkerman, a copy editor from Durham, New Hampshire, Tim Moon, an attorney from Los Angeles, California, and Scott Plummer, a software developer from Golden, Colorado.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!