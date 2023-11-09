Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, November 9, 2023, bringing back another fresh set of players to compete in the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard, where participants play to get a pass to the Tournament of Champions, one of the biggest events in the game show. Today's episode will mark the beginning of the Clubs bracket of the competition, and starting today, 27 new contestants will participate in a competition for one place in the Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Matt Takimoto, Jen Jazwinski, and Charlie Fonville will play against each other. All of them are returning contestants from seasons 37 and 38. Jen Jazwinski is arguably the favorite in this episode after a stellar performance in her original appearance.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. The history of the game show goes back to 1964, when it first started. Since then, the show has continued to captivate fans of various ages and preferences with its offbeat format and engaging nature. This has led to the show garnering a global fanbase. The game show's appeal also comes from the offbeat final round, which is one of the main reasons for its soaring popularity.

The final round of the game show is especially popular because it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can be a complicated process for the fans of the game show, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, November 9, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1950 the Swedish Academy said this Nobel Prize winner “is a regional writer” but called “his regionalism universal”"

This question is from the category "American Authors." This is a rather common topic and has appeared in the game show before this. In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Thursday, November 9, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: In 1950 the Swedish Academy said this Nobel Prize winner “is a regional writer” but called “his regionalism universal”

Solution: William Faulkner.

William Faulkner, one of the most famed authors of all time, won the 1949 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Thursday, November 9, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Charlie Fonville, a producer from Los Angeles, California, Jen Jazwinski, a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois, and Matt Takimoto, an elementary school teacher from Moraga, California.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!