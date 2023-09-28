Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, September 28, 2023, bringing back another intriguing round of the Second Chance contest, which will see the three winners from the past three days face off against each other to book a spot in the next round. The 40th season is yet to resume its ordinary episodes, but fans can hope to see it soon, especially with the writers back at work after the WGA strike officially ended. This is the 14th game of the new season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, the three winners from the previous three days, Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts, Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida, and Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, California, will face off in a two-round duel to book a spot in the next phase. Today's results will not be decisive unless someone draws them out completely. Even then, the contestants will get to fight the odds tomorrow.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to captivate fans all around the globe. Its offbeat format and engaging nature have become recognized elements that have managed to propel its popularity to a whole new level. It has also managed to grab the attention of fans from different generations since its inception. Moreover, the final round also plays a crucial part in this popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of its most important features. It has several elements that test the contestants, making for an entertaining viewing experience. But more importantly, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, this can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details for the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, September 28, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Symphonies"

The question for the upcoming round of the game show's final round reads:

"Debuting at Carnegie Hall in 1893, it was written by a European living in New York & partly inspired by “The Song of Hiawatha”"

This might be a difficult category to master, especially for trivia fans with limited musical knowledge.

Thursday, September 28, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, better known as New World Symphony, debuted at Carnegie Hall in 1893.

Thursday, September 28, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, California, Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida, and Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!