Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Jeopardy! will return with a new episode on Thursday, September 14, 2023, bringing an interesting competition featuring some of the older players from the 37th season. In this upcoming episode, the three winners from Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, will face off against each other in a 2-game total-point battle for a spot in the new Champions’ Wildcard event. This event will take place later this fall. Although the schedule of the show has been affected by the WGA strike, at least fresh episodes are dropping in from this week.

In the upcoming episode, the previous three winners, Virginia resident David Maybury, Jill Tucker, who is from Oregon, and Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from California, will face off against each other to book a space in the next part of the contest. All three contestants played well in their respective games, making it hard to predict the winner today.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of America. First airing in 1964, the game show has since continued to maintain its popularity with the American public, even becoming a part of the country's culture over time. The show's long history and wide fandom are a direct result of the offbeat format and engaging nature that it boasts. It is also directly affected by the final round, which has been one of the primary reasons for its growing popularity in recent years.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out, but most importantly, the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as it can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, September 14, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In English, name of 1 of the 2 4-letter capitals with the same first & last letter, one in the N. & one in the S. Hemisphere."

This question is from the category "World Capitals." This is not the most complicated category. It is, in fact, among the easier topics around for trivia enthusiasts.

Thursday, September 14, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In English, the name of one of the two 4-letter capitals with the same first and last letter, one in the North and one in the South Hemisphere.

Solution: Oslo (Norway) or Apia (Samoa).

Of the 13 world capitals whose English names have the same first ans last letter, these two are four-letter words.

Thursday, September 14, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are David Maybury, a magnetics engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia, Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon, and Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from Cupertino, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!